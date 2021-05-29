2021 graduates ready to put pandemic behind them

She started working long shifts at Crumbl Cookies. Employees were required to wear masks constantly, which she says was understandable because they were serving food. But eventually it began to weigh on her.

“I was working one of the night shifts and I’ve had a mask on all day. My ears were hurting, I had a hat on, so my head was hurting. I was breathing in and out of a mask all day and I didn’t get a break to go outside to take it off,” she remembers. “I went into the back and started, like, bawling.”

“So that was really the hardest day because, like, everything kind of came on me at once,” Brooks says. “Sometimes people get scared when they don’t know what’s going to happen next, and I didn’t know. So I definitely got a little scared and I definitely broke down a little.”

But after a long conversation with her dad, from whom she says she gets her optimism, she realized the situation was out of her control. The realization made returning to a mask mandate at school easier as well.

But Brooks isn’t really thinking about COVID-19 anymore. She’s focused on her full-ride scholarship to Casper College. She doesn’t know exactly what she’ll end up doing.