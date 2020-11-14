384 students, 74 staffers quarantining in Natrona County School District

On Saturday, the district announced that it will require all spectators and school visitors to wear face coverings at all times when they visit any school event, program or activity, including sports or performances. Masks will be required regardless of social distancing, according to the announcement, and must be worn prior to entering the building.

People who don't follow the new rules won't be allowed to attend, the district said.

Earlier this past week, the Teton County School District announced that all its students would move to online learning starting Monday. The district plans to return to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 30.

The main motivation for the move was a staff shortage; too many teachers and staff members are currently on orders to either isolate or quarantine.

"We simply do not have enough staffing to continue providing face to face instruction as we have been doing since the beginning of the school year," the district said in its announcement.