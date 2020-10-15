7 students at UW sorority house test positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This will up the university’s testing volume from roughly 6,000 tests a week, to 15,000.

”...there have been (COVID-19) increases among the UW community and in Albany County, and the enhanced testing will allow us to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible -- as well as increase the chances of us completing the fall semester as planned,” university president Ed Seidel said in the release.

Indeed, Albany County has reported nearly 200 new cases in the last seven days, with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people in the state.

The university reported 148 total active cases as of Thursday, an increase of 40 cases from the day before. Seventy-two students were in the midst of a 14-day quarantine as of Thursday - 23 on campus and 49 off campus.

The new testing protocol will utilize saliva tests that students will take twice a week and deposit at collection sites around campus. Students with a positive test will be asked to shelter in place and then be given a second test to confirm the initial positive.