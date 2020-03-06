A 9-year-old autistic student was handcuffed at a Casper school. Now the feds are investigating.

The student's IEP notes that he had repeated behavioral issues -- 27 through April of the 2018-19 school year. It states that he is easily overwhelmed and that noise is a "trigger for outbursts."

Asked if it would've changed how the situation was handled had Romero been informed of the student's needs, Dundas said it might have. But he said officers were typically given a minimum amount of information before responding to a call and they often had to learn details on the fly.

Romero isn't a school response officer. He was nearby when the call came in and took it because no SRO was immediately available.

Neither the school district nor the police department have specific policies about when police should respond to schools, nor does either agency track how often that happens. Neither keep track of how often police officers use any sort of force in schools, and the school district doesn't require administrators to fill out any reports when an officer responds to an incident.

Phillips was critical primarily of the school district but expressed frustration with how the officer handled the situation, too. She said her base-level issue was that the officer was called in the first place.