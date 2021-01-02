A look ahead: Schools take lessons from fall for return after new year

Prior to taking classes online, the college had been testing residence hall students once a week after an outbreak forced all students in the residence halls to quarantine during the fall.

Lorenzen said he did not know if the college would continue that testing program, or if it would still be necessary. He said that conversation has not been had yet.

Natrona County School District students, too, will return to in-person classes this month.

The K-12 school district has not seen the same problems as the university and Casper College. Institutions of higher education have stressed off-campus gatherings were a main contributor to climbing cases in the fall.

While Natrona County School District is still seeing cases among students and staff, health officials have repeatedly called the school district a good example for how to accommodate prevention measures like mask wearing and social distancing while keeping the school day going. Local health officials and district superintendent Mike Jennings have said there has not yet been evidence that virus transmission is happening at schools and those students and staff testing positive are instead being exposed in the community.