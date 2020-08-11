About 900 students anticipated to choose NCSD virtual option for return to school

The district’s current virtual education plan will combine synchronous and recorded lessons, meaning sometimes virtual students will be at home watching a lesson being streamed from the classroom in real-time, and other times they will be watching a pre-recorded lesson. This will allow each virtual student to keep a full class schedule, district officials have said.

As for in-person activities, staff and students will be required to wear face masks in accordance with standing state health orders. “In the absence of a governor’s or local health officer’s orders,” the draft plan reads, “(the district) will encourage masks to be worn by students, staff, and school visitors when social distancing of 3’—6’ cannot be maintained.”

Executive Director of District Services Steve Ellbogen said at a meeting in July the district had purchased 45,000 cloth face masks, which will be provided to students who arrive at school without one. The student will use the mask for the day, then leave it at school to be laundered. Students who ride the bus will leave the masks on the bus before exiting.

A district official told trustees Monday there hadn’t been problems with summer school students complying with the mask requirement, even at the elementary school level.

New COVID-19 cases in Wyoming have been on the rise throughout the summer. The rate at which new cases have been announced peaked at the end of July. While still much higher than when schools closed in March, the rate of new cases statewide has begun to decline this month.

