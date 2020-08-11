You are the owner of this article.
About 900 students anticipated to choose NCSD virtual option for return to school
top story

About 900 students anticipated to choose NCSD virtual option for return to school

Kelly Walsh High School

Students work at their desks on Aug. 31 at Kelly Walsh High School. About 900 students are expected to learn remotely this fall due to the COVID pandemic.

 File, Star-Tribune

More than 700 Natrona County School District students have opted for a virtual learning program ahead of the fall semester that will see the majority of the districts roughly 13,000 students back in physical classrooms.

District officials shared the update Monday night during a Board of Trustees work session. The Trustees have spent the last several meetings discussing what a return to in-person instruction while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic would look like for the district.

Monday’s update focused on the district’s expanded virtual program, which it has made available to all students. The program will employ a number of new-to-the-district technologies and may result in some teachers being moved from a physical classroom to the virtual setting.

A district official shared that while more than 700 students had already chosen the virtual program as of the enrollment deadline, the district anticipates about 900 students will ultimately learn remotely this school year. 

Currently, 10 full-time staff have been recommended for the virtual learning program, which is available at all grade levels and does allow for students to have a full class schedule. More staff may be redirected to the virtual program based on need.

The district’s current virtual education plan will combine synchronous and recorded lessons, meaning sometimes virtual students will be at home watching a lesson being streamed from the classroom in real-time, and other times they will be watching a pre-recorded lesson. This will allow each virtual student to keep a full class schedule, district officials have said.

As for in-person activities, staff and students will be required to wear face masks in accordance with standing state health orders. “In the absence of a governor’s or local health officer’s orders,” the draft plan reads, “(the district) will encourage masks to be worn by students, staff, and school visitors when social distancing of 3’—6’ cannot be maintained.”

Executive Director of District Services Steve Ellbogen said at a meeting in July the district had purchased 45,000 cloth face masks, which will be provided to students who arrive at school without one. The student will use the mask for the day, then leave it at school to be laundered. Students who ride the bus will leave the masks on the bus before exiting.

A district official told trustees Monday there hadn’t been problems with summer school students complying with the mask requirement, even at the elementary school level.

New COVID-19 cases in Wyoming have been on the rise throughout the summer. The rate at which new cases have been announced peaked at the end of July. While still much higher than when schools closed in March, the rate of new cases statewide has begun to decline this month. 

