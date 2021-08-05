After 26 years, TV and film teacher Lance Madzey is moving to Vermont

When asked how he felt about the praise he receives from former students, Madzey referenced a button his mom used to wear on her sweater that said, 'Good morning students. I love you.'"

"That's totally what teaching is," he said. "Content is second, love is first."

Madzey recognizes he was slightly on cruise control the past few years at NCHS. The coronavirus pandemic along with the decades of routine pushed him toward change. And the job opening in Vermont was the spark that would relight his fire.

"When death is looking at you in the face, that'll change your perspective; holy smokes," he said.

Eventually, he plans to write a book titled "F--- you, Mr. Madzey," after a time when he a student yelled that at him — secretly Madzey laughed at it.

"He said the F word and told me to 'eff off', but at the same time he gave me respect and called me 'Mr. Madzey,' instead of saying 'Lance, you a------," Madzey said.

The next day, the student came into his office and apologized. Some 20 years later, the student apologized again via Facebook.

Madzey knows kids face challenges and have problems at home or in the real world. That's why he teaches with empathy.