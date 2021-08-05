After 26 years, TV and film teacher Lance Madzey is moving to Vermont

Madzey didn’t intend to become a teacher. He graduated with film and directing degrees from Columbia College in Chicago and went on to work at Casper’s KTWO-TV.

But after a year and a half, Madzey landed a job at NCHS, where he promised to create the best film and TV school program in the state. Still, he didn’t realize that he would develop a love for teaching.

After his third year teaching, his classes were at capacity and the students were having fun, one of Madzey’s friends said to him ‘Lance, this is a career, man. You can do this for life.’”

“Oh my god,” Madzey said. “I pretty much told myself that I’m in it for the long haul ... and it was.”

Teaching, however, was no coincidence. Both of Madzey’s parents were educators, so working with young people came naturally.

“Maybe 70 to 80% of teaching is parenting,” he said. “I learned a lot from them, and still do daily.”

In 2018, several of Madzey’s students gave testimonials — that credited him with pushing them in the right direction in life — that were composed to a YouTube video. They talked of Madzey’s infectious positive attitude, his appetite for life and how they’ve applied those lessons and experiences to the real world.