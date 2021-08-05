After 26 years, TV and film teacher Lance Madzey is moving to Vermont

Lance Madzey’s disciples are scattered throughout town, the state and the country. They have jobs in academia, film, art, health, wellness and sports.
They all credit Madzey, the longtime film and television teacher at Natrona County High School, for opening doors they never knew existed within their creative worlds.
“The way NCTV was taught, starting first with theory, then learning technical aspects and then creating your own media is such a unique and special way to teach film to young people,” said Aubrey Murdock, a former student and now academic dean and new media director at the University of Orange. “I think it really encourages critical thinking.”
Twelve students were in Madzey’s first class in 1995. The next year, there were 150. It was at that moment he realized he had a talent for teaching.
For 26 years, Natrona County High students found a comfortable space in Madzey’s classrooms, which encouraged inclusiveness and creativity. Students could be their true selves or release whatever was festering inside.
But after more than a quarter century teaching in Wyoming, Madzey is moving to Vermont, where he will be teaching at Randolph Technical Career Center, the equivalent to Casper’s Pathways Innovation Center.
“I am so excited to try to build something new with a different set of people and their kids with different cultures,” he said.
Madzey didn’t intend to become a teacher. He graduated with film and directing degrees from Columbia College in Chicago and went on to work at Casper’s KTWO-TV.
But after a year and a half, Madzey landed a job at NCHS, where he promised to create the best film and TV school program in the state. Still, he didn’t realize that he would develop a love for teaching.
After his third year teaching, his classes were at capacity and the students were having fun, one of Madzey’s friends said to him ‘Lance, this is a career, man. You can do this for life.’”
“Oh my god,” Madzey said. “I pretty much told myself that I’m in it for the long haul ... and it was.”
Teaching, however, was no coincidence. Both of Madzey’s parents were educators, so working with young people came naturally.
“Maybe 70 to 80% of teaching is parenting,” he said. “I learned a lot from them, and still do daily.”
In 2018, several of Madzey’s students gave testimonials — that credited him with pushing them in the right direction in life — that were composed to a YouTube video. They talked of Madzey’s infectious positive attitude, his appetite for life and how they’ve applied those lessons and experiences to the real world.
“I can 100% honestly say, NCTV is the reason I am where I am today,” said former student and freelance filmmaker Shelby Meinzer.
When asked how he felt about the praise he receives from former students, Madzey referenced a button his mom used to wear on her sweater that said, ‘Good morning students. I love you.’”
“That’s totally what teaching is,” he said. “Content is second, love is first.”
Madzey recognizes he was slightly on cruise control the past few years at NCHS. The coronavirus pandemic along with the decades of routine pushed him toward change. And the job opening in Vermont was the spark that would relight his fire.
“When death is looking at you in the face, that’ll change your perspective; holy smokes,” he said.
Eventually, he plans to write a book titled “F—- you, Mr. Madzey,” after a time a student yelled that at him — secretly Madzey laughed at it.
“He said the F word and told me to ‘eff off’, but at the same time he gave me respect and called me ‘Mr. Madzey,’ instead of saying ‘Lance, you a———,” Madzey said.
The next day, the student came into his office and apologized. Some 20 years later, the student apologized again via Facebook.
Madzey knows kids face challenges and have problems at home or in the real world. That’s why he teaches with empathy.
Still, he recognizes he could not have taught this long without support from the community and the camaraderie from other educators and school staff.