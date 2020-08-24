After school reopens, Torrington high schooler tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Days after school reopened in Torrington last week, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus after attending classes, a Goshen County administrator said, though it’s not believed the student contracted the virus at school.

The case is one of the first times — if not the first — the virus has been identified within a school. Torrington High School reopened on Aug. 18, and the student attended at least that day of class. Goshen County School District Superintendent Ryan Kramer said the student left school one day last week — though he wasn’t sure which day — and developed symptoms at home. He did not return for the duration of the school’s first week back. The student was tested, and the sample was confirmed positive over the weekend.

Kramer said his understanding from health officials is that the student wasn’t exposed to the virus from within the high school. The Goshen County health department declined to comment. The state Department of Education said it wasn’t aware of the positive case in Torrington but said notification was required by the state’s reopening guidelines.

Education Department spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said the agency wasn’t aware of any positive cases within a Wyoming school, which have begun to reopen in recent days for the first time since mid-March.