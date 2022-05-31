All St. Stephens staff members told they have to reapply to stay at school

All St. Stephens Indian School staff will need to reapply for their positions if they want to stay at the school following a federal investigation that found widespread wrongdoing among top administrators and board members, St. Stephens Executive Financial Administrator Jordan Shakespeare confirmed on Tuesday.

Shakespeare is temporarily filling in for the new Bureau of Indian Education-appointed interim superintendent, Dr. Walter Coulter, while he is out of town. The previous interim superintendent, Blakke Bertram, left the position last week to take a new job, according to Shakespeare.

The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone business councils requested the Bureau of Indian Education open an investigation following “various allegations” against former superintendent Frank No Runner, including that he had engaged in “sexual harassment, bullying, consumption of alcohol on school property, and creating a toxic environment,” the resulting investigation report states.

The bureau conducted the investigation in March and April and found that No Runner and other staff had engaged in behaviors including the use of drugs and alcohol on school property and at school functions, sexual misconduct and harassment, bullying and nepotism, according to a statement. It also found that school board members had misused school funds. The Wind River Inter-Tribal Council voted to fire administrators and school board members following these findings.

Representatives of the Bureau of Indian Education informed staff members last week that they will have to reapply for their positions, according to Shakespeare. Friday was their last day of work.

Former staff members will have to reapply for their jobs through the federal site usajobs.gov. Shakespeare said these will be open applications, meaning staff will have to compete with other applicants around the country for positions at the school. It's not clear if former staff members will have to go through a comprehensive application with interviews or if their application process will be simpler compared to other candidates.

St. Stephens won’t offer summer school because there won’t be any staff, Shakespeare said.

There were 93 staff members at the school. But Shakespeare said the Bureau of Indian Education may change the number of people that are hired back. It’s not clear if that number will be greater or smaller than the former 93 positions. Bureau of Indian Education Communication Specialist Klarissa Jensen did not return the Star-Tribune’s calls with this question and others by deadline.

The Bureau of Indian Education is set to take over control of the school. Shakespeare said she doesn’t know when the full Bureau of Indian Education takeover of the school will occur. For now, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council is still in control of the school, Shakespeare said.

Chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council Jordan Dresser did not respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.