Arapaho law student reunites with great-great grandfather's tribal headdress

About an hour bus ride from central London in a nondescript neighborhood in a nondescript building is a storage building belonging to the British Museum. It’s one of the museum’s smaller storage spaces. Nevertheless, the crates stretch far in the cavernous space like the warehouse scene from “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Arc.”

University of Wyoming law student and member of the Northern Arapaho tribe Alyson White Eagle-SoundingSides took that long bus ride one day this summer along with her friend Darby Clark, UW law professor Darrell Jackson and UW Art Museum Director Nicole Crawford. White Eagle-SoundingSides sat quietly, looking out the window at the passing landscape.

The British Museum curator met them at the storage building and showed them to a room. In the room sat a tribal headdress on a stand.

The headdress belonged to White Eagle-SoundingSides’ great-great grandfather, Northern Arapaho Chief Yellow Calf. He lived from 1861 to 1938 and was one of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s most important and respected leaders, according to UW. The golden eagle feathers, tips decorated with horsehair. The red, white and green beading well-preserved. White Eagle-SoundingSides leaned in close to look. She started to cry.

“I started thinking about him as a person,” White Eagle-SoundingSides said. “We have stories of him and the things that he did for our people. I started thinking about the headdress and what it meant to him. I kept thinking about the stories that I was told about how it ended up over there.”

White Eagle-SoundingSides is the first Arapaho tribal member to see the headdress in 100 years. She introduced herself to the headdress in Arapaho, told the headdress that she had come a long way to see it.

“I’m sorry you can’t go home today, but you’re going to someday,” she said.

Tribal elders told her that the headdress was taken from Yellow Calf during the filming of “The Covered Wagon,” a 1923 silent film that he was part of. She’s never seen the film.

“I don’t want to watch it,” she said. “I don’t want to because it was made in a time when our people were objectified, and I refuse to see our people in that context.”

The people she spoke with had different stories about how the headdress was taken. In one version, Yellow Calf was sitting on set with the headdress behind him, and when he reached for it, the headdress was gone. In another version, he and other actors in the film were staying in teepees on set. While they were filming, other people went around and stole their possessions. White Eagle-SoundingSides found in her research that the headdress was donated to the British Museum in 1939. Since then, it’s popped up intermittently in different exhibits. It’s been in storage since 2001.

White Eagle-SoundingSides didn’t know until recently that Yellow Calf’s headdress was at the British Museum. She was roaming the hallways of the law school building one day when she saw a flier advertising a study abroad course called “Stealing Culture: The Intersection of Criminal Law and Museums.” The course is led by Jackson and Crawford, whom White Eagle-SoundingSides hadn’t met at that point. The course would bring students to museums and historical sites in Scotland, England and Greece, with students giving presentations at each place.

Jackson and Crawford have worked on the Stealing Culture project for several years now. They work with museums and universities across the world to repatriate cultural items, often taken without communities’ knowledge or permission. This past summer was the first study-abroad version of the class.

White Eagle-SoundingSides was interested in taking the class. But she didn’t think she could go. She’s a mother of two kids. Her husband, who works for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, has to travel a lot for his job. The trip costs money. She’d never been outside of the country before.

“I was like, ‘What are the odds I’m going to be able to go to this class?’”

Right around the same time, the Northern Arapaho Tribal Council happened to be in Laramie, and White Eagle-SoundingSides talked with Northern Arapaho Chairman Jordan Dresser about the trip. He encouraged her to go and told her that she could try and see Yellow Calf’s headdress at the British Museum.

“I didn’t know up until that point that it was there, and I was like, ‘What is it doing way over there in London?,’” she said. “I was shocked.”

A couple of weeks later, White Eagle-SoundingSides was in class, “struggling with imposter syndrome,” when Jackson and Crawford walked in to talk about the trip.

“In walk professor Jackson and Nicole, and they’re like a powerful force, they’re all professional in the black suit and dress and I’m like, dang,” she said.

“This is going to sound really, really corny, but in that moment, I felt like somebody was with me and telling me, ‘you need to go and you need to make this happen, you’re going to get to see that headdress.’”

White Eagle-SoundingSides told Jackson and Crawford about Yellow Calf’s headdress during her interview to get into the class. They said they would try and help her see it and accepted her into the class. Crawford and the UW Art Museum funded White Eagle-SoundingSides’ flight and started working with the British Museum’s curator to get permission to see the headdress.

But even once she was on the trip, White Eagle-SoundingSides wasn’t sure whether that would happen. The class had been in Scotland visiting museums and historical sites for a few days, and they were getting ready to leave for London the next morning. At that point, White Eagle-SoundingSides still hadn’t gotten a confirmation. She called her mom.

“Do you have an answer yet?” her mom asked.

“I don’t know,” she responded. She was mentally preparing herself to be told no.

But Crawford texted her right after she got off the phone, telling her that the curator said yes, White Eagle-SoundingSides could see the headdress.

“I got in the room and the first thing I remember seating was, ‘Wow,’” she said. “The feathers were very well taken care of the beadwork was all intact, the fabric for the cap in the back was clean, it was just — it was amazing.”

White Eagle-SoundingSides’ eyes filled with tears remembering the experience.

“Every time I talk about it, I cry,” she said, laughing. “I hope I get to a point where I don’t.”

White Eagle-SoundingSides talked with her mom after learning that Yellow Calf’s headdress was at the British Museum. She had a lot of questions: Why is it over there? What is it doing over there? How come I didn’t know? Her mom told her that at that time in history — the early reservation era — their people’s lives changed. They couldn’t freely hunt anymore. They went through traumatizing experiences.

“At that point in time, our people were just trying to survive,” White Eagle-SoundingSides said. “Some things were lost in that.”

Lately, White Eagle-SoundingSides said she’s been asking herself what she should do now that she’s back home. She wants to continue her research about Yellow Calf and his headdress. She wants to keep talking with her community, especially with the tribal elders. She wants to start piecing the puzzle together.

“I think one of the most beautiful things in those stories that they have of Yellow Calf aren’t the bad things that happened to him,” she said.

“They’re the decisions that he made for our people that allow us to be here today. The stories about his role in our ceremonial ways, his role in our language, his role in all of these things that benefitted us. I just want to find out more of who he was.”

Leaving the British Museum storage building, White Eagle-SoundingSides looked at the window of the room where she had seen the headdress.

“It felt like I was leaving somebody behind,” she said. “It’s painful for me, it was difficult for me to leave. But it also kind of gave me that push, that little determination to keep going, because law school is very difficult. It’s really hard.”

For White Eagle-SoundingSides, one of the most important parts of repatriation is healing. She doesn’t know how long it will take, or how it will happen, but she said she’s set on bringing the headdress back to the place where it came from.

“I’ve made up my mind: It’s coming home.”