Armed teachers would be trained to deal with danger, officials say

GILLETTE — If a proposal gets final approval, armed educators in the Campbell County School District will be trained to run toward danger, not away from it.

That’s what Larry Reznicek, human resources manager in the school district, told those gathered Tuesday night as he answered what if and scenario-related questions from the public. The number of district employees at the hearing outnumbered those who showed up to make comments and asked questions during the 30-minute session.

“This is intended for the very worst moment that could ever happen in a school district,” Reznicek said as he responded to a question about what the training and psychological evaluations for armed staff would entail.

Leigh Jacobs, who asked the question, said she worries about hidden biases and whether kids acting out in crisis could be harmed.

“This is not because two kids are having fisticuffs, this is not because of an argument in a lunch room, this is that one horrid moment that we all dread,” Reznicek said. “That’s what the training would be for.

“It’s not about shooting a firearm. It’s about preparing yourself mentally and not backing away from danger, going to the danger and mitigating it quickly.”