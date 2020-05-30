As Casper seniors graduate, the collision of a pandemic and a celebration

In between the celebration and the pandemic was the blur, the acknowledgement of the virus and its collision with a seminal moment for most American 18-year-olds. Every speech mentioned it — how couldn’t they? — alongside the same platitudes you might remember from your high school graduation. A Kelly Walsh truck flew a flag bearing the image of a man in a cap and hook-nosed plague mask, clutching a diploma. Another car — in a nod to the TV show “Friends” — bore a sign that said “Seniors 2020: The one where they were quarantined.”

An NC student walked in a full white hazmat suit, complete with a gas mask and blue foot covers. School district officials, normally seated on the stage, were arranged in spaced chairs to either side, like red squares on a checkers board. Everywhere, at every ceremony, students and classmates and family joked about not being able to hug because of social distancing, before embracing in the way that you only do when you graduate.

One Kelly Walsh senior walked across the stage with a white train cascading from her cap. At the bottom of the ramp, diploma and flower in hand, she bent a leg, swept an arm and bowed, like a swan inclining its head, as the line behind her backed up, straining at the 6-foot distance.