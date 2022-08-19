At Casper College, move-in day mixes nervousness and excitement

Cars filled the parking lot. People leaned over giant red carts stamped with "Casper College" in white letters, their possessions piled high, pushing them up the concrete walkway to the residence hall. People in blue shirts labeled "Move-in crew" escorted students down the hallways.

It's the start of another school year at Casper College. Students — some of them away from home for the first time — moved into the residence halls Thursday.

Ella Echo, a first-year student, and her older brother Eian, who studies computer science at the University of Wyoming, unpacked in Ella's dorm room. She wore shorts, a white tank top, high-top sneakers. She's from Rawlins. Her family moved there from the Philippines about 17 years ago so that her dad, Ronaldo, could take a nursing job at the hospital. Ella's following in her dad's footsteps and studying nursing at Casper College. It's her first time being away from home. She hadn't met her roommate in-person yet.

"I'm a little overwhelmed, but I think I'll be OK," she said.

Her parents walked in with her little brother Earl. "This one, he missed his first day of school today because we don't have anybody to pick him up after school," Ella's mom said.

He sat on one of the bare beds and played with an orange M&M pillow.

Colored paper streamers decorated the dorm hallways. A red announcement board hung on the wall next to a lounge area on the first floor. "Amazing Things Happen Here," it said in rainbow-colored letters. Miley Cyrus sang "Party in the U.S.A" amid the sound of carts wheeling on the concrete path outside and on the carpet floor, the whir and ping of the elevator arriving.

John Scheuerman leaned against the threshold of a dorm room on the second floor, talking with his wife Tyeta, who stood inside. They're from Worland. Their son, Gabriel, the middle kid of three siblings, walked up to the room. He's a sophomore at Casper College. This is the second year he's lived in the dorm.

"It takes a while to get used to, it's just so much bigger, just figuring out the layout of Casper," Gabriel said. "The city planner, I'd like to have a word with him."

Gabriel's studying agribusiness. His family owns a 1,300-acre farm in Worland called Jordan Farms Inc., and he's hoping to take over the family business someday. They produce barley, corn, sugar. They're in the middle of the barley harvest right now.

"The combine runs all day, and then the baler runs all night," Gabriel said. "Hauling bales and field work. It's a really busy time for us."

He's gotten into snowboarding on Hogadon since moving to Casper. "I started out by renting, but I ended up buying a snowboard with my tax returns."

"When he went last year, it was hard, but I think it's just more exciting to them growing up and spreading wings and taking opportunities," Gabriel's mom, Tyeta, said. "I try not to over hover as a mother, but I still make them check-in."

Flyers hung in the hallways. "Mandatory floor meeting." "Welcome Back BBQ." "Go Grease Drive-In." "Campus Ventures: Helping you figure out life and faith." Name tags printed with a cartoon wizards decorated some of the doors.

Jessica Cowen, a resident assistant, opened her dorm room door. It's her second year at Casper College, her first year as a resident assistant (she had just finished her training the day before). She's studying psychology and musical theater.

"It's really nice meeting everybody and helping them get familiar with the campus," she said.

This is also her first time living in the dorms.

"Fun fact, I actually grew up, like, two minutes away from here." (She went Natrona County High School).

"I will say it was kind of emotional having to leave my parents because this is my first time being completely independent from them. But I was also looking forward to it, because I feel like this is a really incredible opportunity and a new beginning as well."

That new beginning includes getting to decorate her dorm room, which is painted yellow.

"It just worked out because a lot of my decorations are yellow-themed," she said. "I love bees, I love wildflowers like lilacs."

Katie Baumstarck walked with her mom down a quiet hallway on the second floor, carrying a blue laundry basket. She's also a second-year student from Worland, where her family lives on a ranch. She's studying kinesiology and will likely transfer to the University of Wyoming to finish her education (all eight years of it).

What does she plan to do during her first days back on campus?

"Just see all my friends, go play pool at the Union," she said. "We play pool a lot, I love it."

She walked out to the parking lot to her car. On the back window were faint letters spelling out "Davie."

"I'm a huge Dave Ramsey fan," she said, laughing. "I have all his books. I have written letters."