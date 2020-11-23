At least half of substitute requests unmet in NCSD in November

More than 50% of substitute requests in the Natrona County School District have gone unfilled in November as staff fall ill with COVID-19 or must quarantine because of exposure.

Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Verba Echols told the school board in a meeting Monday it's been difficult to find substitutes this school year.

“This has been a very difficult year,” she said. “Our numbers are completely down because people are making choices to remain safe."

The district has 60 fewer substitutes this school year than last, between certified, classified and custodial staff.

Many of the school district's substitute's are retirees or they work another job and don't want to risk exposure at school, Echols explained.

The school district Friday reported 921 students and 151 staff were quarantined over the previous two weeks from exposures to positive cases. Superintendent Mike Jennings said Monday 154 staff were quarantined and 112 students were on a remote learning plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}