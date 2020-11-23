At least half of substitute requests unmet in NCSD in November

More than 50% of substitute requests in the Natrona County School District have gone unfilled in November as staff fall ill with COVID-19 or must quarantine because of exposure.
Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Verba Echols told the school board in a meeting Monday it's been difficult to find substitutes this school year.
“This has been a very difficult year,” she said. “Our numbers are completely down because people are making choices to remain safe."
The district has 60 fewer substitutes this school year than last, between certified, classified and custodial staff.
Many of the school district's substitute's are retirees or they work another job and don't want to risk exposure at school, Echols explained.
The school district Friday reported 921 students and 151 staff were quarantined over the previous two weeks from exposures to positive cases. Superintendent Mike Jennings said Monday 154 staff were quarantined and 112 students were on a remote learning plan.
“We are being impacted,” he said in a press conference Thursday. “At some point, where we can’t cover a classroom or classrooms within a building, we will have to shut it down. That is not the case right now. But that could happen in a week, it could happen in two weeks, it could happen in three weeks."
“But if we do our part in slowing the spread, then I believe that we will be able to keep schools open,” he added.
Echols said the stress being relieved in part by cutting back professional development for staff and field trips.
President of the Natrona County Education Association Dirk Andrews at the school board's Nov. 9 meeting said the district's staff were overwhelmed by the number of staff absences.
“The staff in this district are drowning, and we’re begging for your support,” Andrews said, adding that teachers were skipping preparation periods to fill in for colleagues and special education instructors were adding to their caseloads to cover gaps.
Andrews during that meeting asked what it would take to close the district and switch to fully remote learning.
Jennings has repeatedly said the district is not planning to switch to remote classes. Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder and Wyoming Medical Center chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn said Monday the district should remain open.
