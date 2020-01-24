Attorney for school district says law prevents officials from commenting on tutor arrested for sex abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district has largely refrained from commenting on the case. Waugaman's name only became public after his initial appearance in court last week. Silva's note comes several days after he was sent a list of questions from the Star-Tribune. He answered one of those questions -- about how the district conducts background checks on employees. He wrote that all employees undergo a state and federal background check, as well as screenings against a federal sex offender registry.

But it remains unclear if Waugaman is still employed; when the district became aware of the allegations; what "safeguards," as the district has described them, have been put in place to block him from contacting students; if and how the district communicated with parents; and what the district is doing to assist police in finding other victims.

Silva wrote that that district "is working together with the Casper Police Department."

In 2018, the Natrona County school board passed a policy that allows officials to provide all legally allowable information to media. The district has largely made use of that policy, commenting to the Star-Tribune on several sensitive stories and allegations.