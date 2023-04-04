Casper area schools will go virtual again on Wednesday due to a record-setting blizzard that has closed down much of the city.
Natrona County School District made the announcement at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"This decision was made after the careful evaluation and review of the record-breaking snowstorm and continued hazardous weather and road conditions impacting Natrona County," the district said in a statement. "All NCSD schools and buildings will be closed. NCSD Transportation will not run. After-school activities will not occur."
Schools closed early on Monday due to the storm, and students spent Tuesday online for their learning.
The storm dropped 26.7 inches of snow over Casper on Monday -- setting a new all-time daily record for the city. Snow continued to fall on Tuesday, and travel around the city remained difficult at best and impossible at times.
PHOTOS: Snow day in Casper
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday at Washington Park. With schools closed, many young people visited the park to enjoy the snow.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids flock to Washington Park on Tuesday after heavy snow closed Casper area schools. The storm caused multiple closures around Natrona County.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ember Mielke pulls her sled up Washington Park's hill during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Cooper Skiles zooms down Washington Park during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Jorge Regiosa adjusts his daughter Kayla's face mask to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kayla Regiosa covers up to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids, families and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Twins Ember and Ethan Mielke go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Rory Catellier goes airborne while sledding Tuesday at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ethan Mielke's hair is coated with snow on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ember Mielke helps getting her coat taken off by her dad after overheating while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids fly down the hill towards man-made jumps on their sleds during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
William Blair launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Dylan Mielke runs up Washington Park's hill with his sled during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Snow covers Casper on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ben Catellier smiles after wipe out while sledding with his brother and grandfather during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Community members cross country ski during a snow day on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ethan Mielke sleds down Washington Park's hill on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Bradley, Ivan and Jake go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Friends William Blair, Cooper Skiles, Hunter Pickett and Aiden Thew build a jump to go off of during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.