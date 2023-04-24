A sweeping policy that would restrict which bathrooms transgender students use, remove liability protections for teachers who counsel students about gender dysphoria and require teachers to notify parents when a student raises the subject will go before a Natrona County school board committee on Monday afternoon.

The discussion comes less than two months after the state barred transgender girls from competing in women's sports and during a broad push by Republicans to enact laws related to transgender people.

In an uncommon move, trustees on NCSD’s Board Policy Committee will also hear public comment as they decide whether to forward the draft policy to the whole board during a meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the district’s administrative building on North Glenn Road.

Any trustee can bring a draft policy or revisions to existing policies before the board’s policy committee for review, Tanya Southerland, a spokesperson for the district, said.

Trustee Mary Schmidt drafted the policy, which would determine NCSD’s position on issues around gender identity in schools, as well as two other revisions to the district’s controversial issues code and its learning resource guidelines.

Schmidt’s proposal would have wide ranging implications. At its core, it would require the district to treat transgender students and others with “alternative identities” according to the sex they were assigned at birth. The policy would also encompass “furries,” or students who dress up and identify with animals.

According to the draft, the policy “is designed to create a clear and distinct direction as to the delicate and changing social norms regarding Identity crisis and Gender Dysphoria.”

Under the new direction, transgender students would be required to use the restroom or locker room that aligns with their birth sex. The district would restrict the participation of transgender athletes in sports regardless of their pursuit of gender-affirming care. Transgender students would be required to room according to their birth sex during trips.

“Due to the lack of FDA approval of medications, surgical treatments for minors and minimal scientific studies on the standard of care, we cannot allow students of the opposite biological sex to coexist in bathrooms, locker rooms, over night stays and athletic events,” the draft reads.

But the policy would go further. Teachers and other school employees would be required to notify parents within 24 hours if a student discusses their gender identity. They would also have to file an incident report with their school.

Any teacher, school counselor or administrator would lose their liability protection from the district, opening them to the risk of lawsuits, if they “counsel, advise, or encourage the behavior of a student expressing gender dysphoria.”

“The district does not provide training in this area and cannot promote or protect any staff member that choose to take it upon themselves to aid a student in this area,” the draft reads.

The proposed policy would also require that the “court titles” at school dances, such as homecoming queen and king, align with the students’ birth sex.

If the policy committee votes on and approves the draft, it will then go before the board of trustees at which time there will be another opportunity for public comment.