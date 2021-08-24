Campbell County residents voted to establish new community college district

Twenty-three people were listed on the ballot for seven spots on the board.

The top three vote getters were Josh McGrath with 2,764, Tracy Wasserburger with 2,497 and Nello Williams with 2,130. Olin Oedekoven achieved 2,016, Robert Palmer got 1,930, Francis “Frank” Stevens got 1,834 and Alison Ochs Gee got 1,752.

The board will be sworn in Thursday, and they will next need to choose a president and start forming the budget, which will not be a quick process given the number of moving parts and parties involved.

“The budget is kind of tricky. It’s really tricky,” said Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette.

The board of trustees was included on the ballot because it is one step among a number of other administrative tasks that is needed to earn accreditation.

Those who voted for the split were, for the most part, looking for more local control over what’s offered at the local college. Support for the split began to gain steam after the Northern Wyoming Community College District imposed major cuts to athletic programs at Gillette College and Sheridan College last year.

Those who voted against the split did not want to take on an extra tax burden that is going to follow the formation of the district.