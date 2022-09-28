Casper Classical Academy principal leaving to join new charter school

Casper Classical Academy Principal Matt Teterud is leaving his position to be the first headmaster of the new Casper charter school Wyoming Classical Academy, the school's board chairman confirmed Wednesday.

Wyoming Classical Academy is a "Member School Candidate" of Hillsdale College, a private Christian liberal arts college in Michigan that has opened more than 20 charter schools across the country. The State Loan and Investment Board granted the school a charter earlier this month along with two other proposed charter schools in Cheyenne and Chugwater. One of those schools, the Cheyenne Classical Academy, is also under the purview of Hillsdale College. Both of the schools in Casper and Cheyenne will use a "classical" curriculum developed by the college that emphasizes the liberal arts and sciences, a "firm grounding in civic virtue" and the cultivation of "moral character."

Wyoming Classical Academy's school board chairman Russell Donley said the board conducted "several interviews with several people" for the headmaster position before submitting Teterud's application to Hillsdale College for approval. (Donley previously told the Star-Tribune that staff from Hillsdale College will train the school's headmaster and teachers as well as school board members.)

“We’re very thrilled that we’re able to have Matt as our headmaster," Donley said.

Donley said that Teterud's experience and enthusiasm for classical education was one attribute that made him stand out among other applicants; Casper Classical Academy is the only school in the district that has a similar curriculum to the one that the charter school will use.

"That's very important that he has that love for that classical education, which you need to have if you're going to be headmaster of this school," Donley said.

Teterud will be involved in hiring other school employees, including teachers, aides and administrators, according to Donley. That process hasn't started yet, but Donley hopes to have applications for other positions posted on the school's website in October or November. He estimated that the board will need to hire 18 teachers as well as "several" aides, academic support teachers and administrators.

"We've got a lot to do between now and September," he said.

Teterud put in his notice on Sept. 23, according to the district's spokesperson Tanya Southerland. He's been the principal of Casper Classical Academy for four years.

It's not clear why he decided to leave his position to join Wyoming Classical Academy or when he will start his new position. A direct call by the Star-Tribune to Casper Classical Academy was directed back to Southerland.

There are currently five charter schools in Wyoming. Charter schools are public schools. Like other public schools, they don’t charge tuition, and they’re still accountable to state performance standards. But they're also nonprofit organizations, and they have fewer regulations compared to traditional public schools; their governing boards are separate from district school boards, they are free to choose their own curriculums and they don’t have to work with collective bargaining units, for example.

In the past, laws made it difficult to open charter schools in Wyoming.

But in 2021, the Legislature passed a bill that made things easier. The bill was pushed by Donley, who is a former Speaker of the House. Under the new law, the State Loan and Investment Board has authority to grant charters. Only school districts previously had that authority. This year was the first time that the State Loan and Investment Board actually went through the new process. In addition to Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy, it approved a charter for Prairie View Community School in Chugwater. Prairie View Community School isn't associated with Hillsdale College.

All three schools are set to open their doors in fall 2023.

Another person from the school district, current Natrona County School Board Vice Chair Clark Jensen, also previously said he wants to get behind Wyoming Classical Academy, possibly as a member of its board. (He confirmed over text, however, that it isn't official at this point whether he will become a board member of the charter school.) Jensen's term on the Natrona County School Board expires this year, and he doesn't plan to run for reelection.

He said at the State Loan and Investment meeting on Sept. 6 that he felt he could "do more good" working with the charter school than he could working with the district.

"I don't want to give the impression that I'm trying to trash schools in the district," Jensen later told the Star-Tribune, adding that he thinks the current district superintendent Michael Jennings is doing a "great" job. "But I've been watching scores of schools in the district pretty close to eight years, and it's pretty hard to move the needle."

The city of Mills does not currently have an elementary school. The Wyoming Classical Academy will actually live in the old Mills Elementary School building for a year before moving to a property on the corner of Robertson and Poison Spider roads.

Donley said there are 332 students whose families are interested in enrolling them in the charter school. He hopes to have 425 students enroll when the school opens its doors in fall 2023.

There will be an informational meeting for the public about the Casper charter school from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Mills Community Center.