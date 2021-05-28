Casper College campus closed, NCSD network affected by burst water pipe

A burst water pipe at Casper College has damaged the college's computer and telephone systems. The Natrona County School District's computer systems have also been affected, according to a spokesperson from the college.

Chris Lorenzen said the college closed campus Friday while the issue was being resolved.

Lorenzen said in an email that the water "did impact a central access point linked to the school district."

He could not say when the systems would be back online but that a water remediation crew was "on-site" Friday.

