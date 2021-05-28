Casper College campus closed, NCSD network affected by burst water pipe

Star-Tribune staff
A burst water pipe at Casper College has damaged the college's computer and telephone systems. The Natrona County School District's computer systems have also been affected, according to a spokesperson from the college.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Lorenzen said the college closed campus Friday while the issue was being resolved.
Lorenzen said in an email that the water "did impact a central access point linked to the school district."
He could not say when the systems would be back online but that a water remediation crew was "on-site" Friday.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.