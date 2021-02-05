 Skip to main content
Casper College confirms layoffs amid ongoing state budget cuts
breaking top story

Casper College

A student walks between classes on the campus of Casper College in January 2019. The college will soon eliminate 15 positions because of budget cuts.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Casper College will eliminate 15 positions, eight of which will result in layoffs, as deeper budget cuts are expected in the coming year, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Friday afternoon.

"With 80% of Casper College’s budget tied to employment costs, significant reductions to the operating budget cannot be made without impacting employees," Chris Lorenzen, the college's spokesman, wrote in an email.

Seven of the 15 positions to be eliminated are either vacant or will be cut through attrition after expected retirements. 

Of the eight people being laid off at the college, five are staff and three are faculty members. 

"In response to the recent decrease in state aid and going forward into next year, Casper College has made changes across both administrative and academic areas based on demand for sustainable programs and services," Lorenzen wrote. "Recent changes include budgetary reductions, reorganization of key areas, and consolidation of positions to meet the anticipated budgetary shortfall."

Casper College began cutting 10% of its budget this summer at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon, in an effort to decrease a massive budget shortfall in the state's general fund. 

As part of those cuts, Casper College at the time offered buyouts to many long-time employees.

The 10% cut resulted in a $2.4 million loss to the college.

Lorenzen said the college had previously eliminated 32 positions "through attrition, retirement and restructuring leading up to 2020." 

Staff members were notified Friday afternoon of the impending cuts, which will go into effect in the new fiscal year, July 1.

Lorenzen declined to comment further or offer additional details on the eliminated positions.

"It is our policy that we do not publicly discuss personnel matters," he said in an email.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

