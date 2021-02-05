Casper College confirms layoffs amid ongoing state budget cuts

Casper College will eliminate 15 positions, eight of which will result in layoffs, as deeper budget cuts are expected in the coming year, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Friday afternoon.

"With 80% of Casper College’s budget tied to employment costs, significant reductions to the operating budget cannot be made without impacting employees," Chris Lorenzen, the college's spokesman, wrote in an email.

Seven of the 15 positions to be eliminated are either vacant or will be cut through attrition after expected retirements.

Of the eight people being laid off at the college, five are staff and three are faculty members.

"In response to the recent decrease in state aid and going forward into next year, Casper College has made changes across both administrative and academic areas based on demand for sustainable programs and services," Lorenzen wrote. "Recent changes include budgetary reductions, reorganization of key areas, and consolidation of positions to meet the anticipated budgetary shortfall."

Casper College began cutting 10% of its budget this summer at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon, in an effort to decrease a massive budget shortfall in the state's general fund.

