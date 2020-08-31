Casper College reports three active coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two students and one employee at Casper College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two students' cases were identified last week, according to data posted to the college's website. Classes at CC restarted on Aug. 24. The employee's case was reported the week before. All three cases are still listed by the college as active cases.

Hailey Rodgers, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said last week that "all contacts have been identified and contacted and the individuals are quarantining or isolating as appropriate. We do not believe there is any additional risk to others at this time."

A college spokesman referred a reporter to information posted on the college's website and said that he wouldn't be commenting further. It's unclear if the students were living in campus housing or how many other students and staff have been tested. There's little mention of testing within the college's reopening plan; mass or required testing isn't as strong of a topic as it is the university, which requires mass, weekly testing.