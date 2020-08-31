 Skip to main content
Casper College reports three active coronavirus cases
breaking top story

Casper College reports three active coronavirus cases

Casper College Reopening

A hand sanitizer station is set up on the second floor of the Student Union Building on the Casper College campus July 13 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Two students and one employee at Casper College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two students' cases were identified last week, according to data posted to the college's website. Classes at CC restarted on Aug. 24. The employee's case was reported the week before. All three cases are still listed by the college as active cases.

Hailey Rodgers, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said last week that "all contacts have been identified and contacted and the individuals are quarantining or isolating as appropriate. We do not believe there is any additional risk to others at this time."

A college spokesman referred a reporter to information posted on the college's website and said that he wouldn't be commenting further. It's unclear if the students were living in campus housing or how many other students and staff have been tested. There's little mention of testing within the college's reopening plan; mass or required testing isn't as strong of a topic as it is the university, which requires mass, weekly testing.

The cases are not the first time the virus has been identified at educational institutions in Wyoming as schools reopen across the state. A part of Eastern Wyoming College was temporarily closed last week because of a visitor to campus later tested positive. A high schooler in Torrington tested positive after attending classes during the first week of school.

The University of Wyoming has had several dozen cases, though officials say the vast majority of them have been among off-campus students.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

