Casper College says active shooter emergency alert was false alarm

An emergency message sent Thursday night by Casper College mistakenly warned students of an active shooter situation.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the school posted to its Facebook: "CC Alert: There's an Active Shooter at Liesinger Hall. Shelter in place or evacuate if it's safe to do so."

That post was then updated to say all was clear and that normal activities could be resumed. A second post emphasized the "ALL CLEAR" message, and a third post, made less than 15 minutes after the original, said there had been a false alarm.

"CC Alert: The previous message was sent in error and occurred during a training session for the CC Alert system," it read. "We are sorry for the inconvenience."

Liesinger Hall is located between College and Campus drives. The school's fall session ended Dec. 13.