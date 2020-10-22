Casper College to pivot to virtual classes after Thanksgiving amid community COVID-19 surge

Casper College will transition to majority remote classes after Thanksgiving, college president Darren Divine told students Wednesday via email.

Following an extended Thanksgiving break, the school will switch most academic disciplines to online classes for the final two weeks of school and finals week.

Divine listed four reasons for the change, all hinging around growing COVID-19 numbers statewide and in Natrona County.

The first goal of switching to remote classes to end the semester is to “assist local health providers and agencies.”

“Local health services are being stretched thin due to the recent increase in COVID cases,” the email reads. “Reducing the density of in-person classes will help ensure our campus does not contribute to those increasing pressures.”

The second goal is to relax density in the school’s residence halls. The final two goals are increased peace of mind and public perception.

“This pivot will allow us to maintain the commitment of a safe learning environment for our students and employees, while also doing our part to assist our local health providers,” the email reads.