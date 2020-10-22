Casper College to pivot to virtual classes after Thanksgiving amid community COVID-19 surge

Casper College will transition to majority remote classes after Thanksgiving, college president Darren Divine told students Wednesday via email.
Following an extended Thanksgiving break, the school will switch most academic disciplines to online classes for the final two weeks of school and finals week.
Divine listed four reasons for the change, all hinging around growing COVID-19 numbers statewide and in Natrona County.
The first goal of switching to remote classes to end the semester is to “assist local health providers and agencies.”
“Local health services are being stretched thin due to the recent increase in COVID cases,” the email reads. “Reducing the density of in-person classes will help ensure our campus does not contribute to those increasing pressures.”
The second goal is to relax density in the school’s residence halls. The final two goals are increased peace of mind and public perception.
“This pivot will allow us to maintain the commitment of a safe learning environment for our students and employees, while also doing our part to assist our local health providers,” the email reads.
The email stresses that the decision is not being mandated from any outside source. It also says “this is not a crisis situation, nor a harbinger of things to come,” going on to inform students the spring semester is still planned to be held in-person, beginning Jan. 19.
The shift to virtual classes won’t affect academic courses that rely on face-to-face instruction, such as auto mechanics classes, fine arts programs and laboratory settings. The email suggests consulting individual deans and department chairs to determine which specific classes will move online after Thanksgiving.
The news comes after active cases on the college campus jumped from 11 to 40 in a single week between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The school releases current COVID-19 numbers once a week, on Friday afternoon.
Spokesperson for the college Chris Lorenzen told the Star-Tribune Wednesday the increase in cases was not due to any specific outbreak on campus, but rather that it mirrored increasing cases throughout the community. Lorenzen was not immediately available Thursday morning to comment on the school’s schedule change.
Indeed, COVID-19 cases in Natrona County are on the rise. There were more than 300 cases of the virus in the county as of Wednesday.
