Casper College's Western History Center 'in disarray,' consultant finds

College administrators assert that the center is a priority, but limited resources have tied their hands.

The decision to hire a consultant came when it appeared the archivist position would certainly be cut, Vice President of Academic Affairs Brandon Kosine told the Star-Tribune in May. He said the college was committed to maintaining the Western History Center but needed professional insights into how to manage the space on a limited budget.

“This is just unfortunately one of those programs that we can’t sustain because it’s not reimbursable by the state. And so we need a professional to come in and help us with what are the things that we need to do to at least maintain a minimum level of service given the means that we have,” he said at the time.

The report, which Kosine first said he expected to receive by the end of May, was not available to the public until early August.

Changes made by college administrators prior to receiving that report, like moving the archives under the purview of the library director and eliminating the sole full-time archivist position, directly contradict the consultant’s recommendations.

