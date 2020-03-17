Casper school district: 'Vast majority' of employees will get paid during closure; graduation still on

It remains unclear if the district will provide any services to its homeless and special education students; those two groups receive services, including meals and therapies, through the district. Southerland said that administrators, who've been working nonstop for more than a day now, are still trying to figure out some of the details. It's also unclear if the district will pursue any virtual education.

After the district announced Sunday night that it would close schools through the first week of April, Southerland put out a statement saying that the anyone who's 18 years old or younger can pick up a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Monday through Friday, until school starts back up again.

In Laramie County School District No. 1, the state's largest district, Superintendent Boyd Brown said administrators have also set up a meal program, serving roughly 2,200 on Tuesday alone. He said some academic work, remedial work and other materials have been sent to students, but the district isn't distributing any new material that will be graded.

He said the district is hoping that it won't have to extend its semester. He said his staffers would all be paid during the closure, though they may also have to work at the end of the semester if the district has to extend its academic year.

As of Tuesday morning, 10 people in Wyoming are known to have contracted COVID-19, a respiratory illness that presents with cough, fever and shortness of breath. Eight of those cases are all tied to an assisted-living facility in Lander. The other two cases are, both in Sheridan County, are connected to one another.

