Casper teacher honored with prestigious national award

A sign hung above the gymnasium floor in Journey Elementary School. It said “Welcome to Journey” in letters colored with markers. Kids streamed in and sat in rows on the floor. Blue and green balloons festooned the room. A line of public dignitaries sat by the wall. Everyone had come together to celebrate one of the nation’s best teachers.

There was one catch: that teacher had no idea everyone was gathered to honor her.

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon, Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher and others visited the Casper school Friday to recognize fourth-grade teacher Rebecca Junge and give her the surprise of a lifetime.

“I was under the impression that we were just celebrating the work that we’ve done in [social and emotional learning],” she said after she had been presented with the Milken Educator’s award. “I am shocked because I was convinced that this was for somebody else. There are phenomenal educators in this building.”

Junge is one of 60 educators across the country who will be Milken Educator Award recipients this year. That includes another Wyoming resident, Aaron Kruger, who teaches social studies at Central High School in Cheyenne.

Milken Family Foundation Educator Awards recognize outstanding K-12 teachers, principals and specialists across the nation. Educators can’t be nominated or apply for the award. The foundation, in partnership with state education departments, does the work of selecting excellent teachers.

The award goes to early and mid-career educators.

“One of the main goals of the award is to inspire young people to join the teaching profession, but also to stay,” Jana Rausch, Milken Foundation senior director of communications and special projects, told the Star-Tribune.

“This is not a lifetime achievement award,” Gallagher said during the award ceremony. “This also represents a promise of the future.”

The award is also paired with an unrestricted $25,000 check.

“I’m extremely honored, I’m real frazzled,” Junge said, standing in front of the kids and teachers with her giant check. They all stood to clap for her.

Junge comes from a family of educators. She grew up attending schools in Natrona County. Some of the educators who shaped her are now her colleagues.

“I love it here, I love what I do, I love the kids,” she said.

Junge’s teaching style brings fun to learning.

She translates games like Super Mario and Among Us into practical skills. She transforms her classroom into a campaign headquarters to teach students about the electoral process. Among her colleagues, Junge is a source of expertise on project-based learning. She has been a helpful hand in navigating shifting technologies and strategies through the pandemic.

“You have raised the bar very high,” Schroeder said to Junge. “Thank you for taking your craft so seriously, for working so hard at it, for loving teaching the way you do, for loving these kids the way you do.”

Kruger also brings his enthusiasm and love for teaching to the classroom. He uses primary source documents and role-playing exercises to bring history to life. He emphasizes the importance of writing skills. He galvanized conversations about offering students different opportunities to demonstrate their understanding. Those conversations led to real change within his school. His history classes have waiting lists. His advanced placement world history class is particularly popular. Students in that course regularly surpass state and global scores on the AP world history exam.

“The fact that there is a waiting list to get into his classes not only speaks volumes, but is the highest compliment a student can pay a teacher,” Schroeder said at Kruger’s award ceremony earlier on Friday. “What an inspiration – and I would have definitely waited in line to take his history class, too."

That enthusiasm and dedication to teaching has a lasting impact. Some students credit Kruger for inspiring them to go onto college after graduation.

"Aaron Kruger is clearly passing along a passion for self-discovery and lifelong learning to the next generation," said Gallagher.

