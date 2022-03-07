Civics Transparency Act dies in House committee

The Civics Transparency Act died in the House Education Committee on Monday.

Senate File 62 would have required each school district in Wyoming to annually publish a list of learning materials and activities used for instruction during the preceding school year.

Support for the bill was initially strong.

It passed its introductory vote 24 to 4, and the Senate Education Committee by a 4 to 1 margin.

But the proposed legislation cleared the Senate last week with a closer vote of 18 to 12. On Monday, it failed in the other chamber's education committee with 5 nays to 4 ayes.

Senate File 62’s sponsor, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and co-sponsor Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, have said the bill was meant to provide increased transparency.

Driskill said in previous discussions on the bill that he is not opposed to the teaching of controversial subjects, but that having increased transparency would have ensured that the opposite side of any controversial viewpoint was also shared in classrooms.

Critical race theory, an academic lens for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society, may be one such controversial subject that proponents of the bill wished to reign in.

Although the bill does not explicitly mention it, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow connected the bill with concerns about the teaching of critical race theory in Wyoming classrooms. The theory, however, is not currently part of official curricula in Wyoming.

Some of Wyoming’s major educational organizations, including the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming School Boards Association, and educators from across the state pushed back against the bill, saying it would have created a burden on teachers that would take away from their instruction time.

Emily Bishop, a kindergarten teacher from Moorcroft, reiterated this perspective.

“We’re trained professionals, and we’re here to do what’s best for students,” she said. “Putting a list of thousands of materials online is not what’s best for students. As some of the other educators have already stated, we only get a few hours a week for planning. And in that planning time, we have meetings or conferences, so really it takes away, and we don’t have much time left in our day.”

Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson also said during the committee meeting and in earlier discussions that the bill was “insulting” to licensed and certified educators like himself.

“This bill has an unintended consequence of being demoralizing for me as an educator,” he said.

Opponents of the bill also questioned how far such “micro-management” of schools’ curricula would go, a concern that has appeared in other discussions about attempts at government intervention in Wyoming education during the legislative session.

