Coaching program will build on research targeting teacher-student interactions and teacher morale

Wyoming participants in a coaching program meant to improve teacher-student interactions and "teacher morale and retention" will be part of a supplemental study to see how the coaching model fares in different environments, like rural Wyoming schools.

The program uses “instructional coaching” to highlight teachers’ strengths with the idea to help them expand on their successes.

The American Institutes for Research, a nonprofit research organization, is managing the five-year federal grant that's paying for research on the MyTeachingPartner-Secondary coaching program. American Institutes for Research Senior Researcher Marlene Darwin said that eight states have participated in the study so far.

The program will be offered through the Wyoming Department of Education to any 6-12 grade teachers. The coaches will be school district staff or educators who have retired or temporarily left the classroom.

Wyoming is tagging onto the last year of that grant period. It will be part of a supplemental study meant to add onto knowledge about the coaching model gleaned from the larger impact study, which has taken place over the past four years. That impact study, in turn, builds on research around this coaching model that has taken place over a couple decades at the University of Virginia, Darwin said.

"We want to expand implementation of this model to other locations, especially locations that don't have as many opportunities to participate in federal grants," Darwin said.

"It's really to learn about how it's being implemented, and what the success is in a different type of setting across districts in a state such as Wyoming where it's much more rural."

Wyoming is the only state that's participating in this supplemental study right now, according to Darwin. It's also the only state where American Institutes for Research has opened up the coaching program for statewide dissemination, rather than targeting specific school districts.

The coaching program is broken up into several "cycles," which take about two weeks to complete, Darwin said. And within each cycle there are several steps that the teacher and the coach have to go through.

First, teachers record themselves in the classroom for at least 30 minutes. The coach watches the recording and chooses three clips that show a positive interaction between the teacher and a student, then writes a “thinking prompt” for each of those clips meant to make the teacher reflect on why the interaction was positive. The teacher writes a response to the prompt. Then the coach and the teacher have a 30-minute meeting to go over what they've learned and figure out what the teacher wants to work on next. After the meeting, the coach writes up an action plan and summary of the meeting.

"It's a very systematic, reflective process," Darwin said.

Ideally, teachers will go through at least five of these cycles, Darwin said, although they could potentially opt to do more. Teachers and coaches will both be paid, although Darwin said that she's not sure how much right now.

The Wyoming Department of Education advertised the coaching program as one possible method to improve teacher retention.

According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, 12 school districts in Wyoming had a negative teacher count change in the 2019-2020 school year, meaning that they hired fewer teachers than the number who left the previous year. In the same year, 17 districts had a negative count change for full-time educators. A recent statewide survey by the Wyoming Education Association and the University of Wyoming found that 65% of teachers who responded would quit right now if they could and 12% said they planned to quit at the end of the school year.

But American Institutes for Research doesn't actually have concrete data right now that shows the program improves teacher retention, Darwin said. And even if it did get the data together, it could be hard to tease out the effects of the program on retention since the study was interrupted by the pandemic.

But Darwin emphasized that the coaching model is meant to "empower" teachers which, she said, "in and of itself builds retention."

She explained that, in the past, coaches would typically observe a teacher and point out what they weren’t doing well. That contrasts with this program’s coaching model, which is strengths-based.

“They work together to expand and build on the teachers’ already existing strengths, provide those strengths with different types of students, demonstrate those strengths with different subject areas.”

Darwin said that the hope is for schools in Wyoming to sustain the coaching program long-term.

Those interested in the program can register for a Sept. 7 informational webinar at https://airtable.com/shrpr8wPdj3XqXxcW to learn more. The webinar will also be available as a recording. An online application at https://airtable.com/shrghdaebxzZzKQND to participate in the program is due by September 14.