Community holds vigil for Casper students injured in flash fire

Community members gathered for a vigil on Sunday in the Natrona County High School parking lot to pray for three students who were seriously burned in a fire.

High school students and athletes Haley Acuna, Jayce Berry and Kayden Pharr suffered severe burns on Mar. 4 from a flash fire in a shop west of Casper.

All three were flown to regional burn centers. Acuna is recovering at the University Burn Center Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Berry and Pharr were both flown to the Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Melisa Overstreet arranged the vigil on Facebook, asking attendees to wear orange and black, the high school’s colors.

“They are fighting a battle, but we stand with them,” Overstreet said in her post.

“We rally together, right now, to continue to pray for their long road to recovery,” she said at the vigil, standing on the tailgate of a truck.

Pharr’s sister, Ellary Golumb, stood on the tailgate beside Overstreet.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for the donations, for coming together as a community to show support,” she said.

“It’s a lot on all the families, but having all this support all the way around really really helps us keep high spirits.”

The gathered group signed posters with words of encouragement. Overstreet said they will send the posters to the students so that they can hang them in their rooms.

“We want them to be reminded on the hard days that we are praying for them even when they can’t get on social media,” Overstreet told the Star-Tribune.

“It was very touching, very emotional,” Pharr’s aunt, Shannon Bailey, said.

“We’re grateful that people are thinking about us and other families.”

Community members also created GoFundMe pages last week to help the students’ families with expenses. Those campaigns have so far raised over $50,000 for the students.

