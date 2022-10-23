Contested book also bought by Natrona County High library, district says

A book that some community members in Natrona County have pushed to oust from the Kelly Walsh High School library was also purchased by the Natrona County High School library earlier this year, according to a Friday statement from the school district.

In the past, the district has said that the book was only available at the Kelly Walsh High School library. According to the recent statement, Friday was the fist time district officials were made aware of the book’s presence at the NCHS library.

“Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, is a graphic novel about the author’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality.

Some community members have pushed for the the book, along with another, “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” by Laura Erickson-Schroth, to be removed from the district because of the books’ depictions of sexuality.

Other community members, however, have advocated for keeping the books out of interest for LGBTQ students who could benefit from them.

A committee ultimately decided earlier this month to keep the books at the Kelly Walsh High School library. Community members could, however, appeal the decision, after which the school board would have to take a vote on the matter.

During the Star-Tribune’s reporting for a separate story, a Natrona County High School student informed a Star-Tribune reporter that they had read “Gender Queer” at the NCHS library, and that it was available to students if they asked for it.

The Star-Tribune inquired with the district as to the validity of the student’s statements, after which the district’s spokesperson, Tanya Southerland, sent the Star-Tribune an emailed statement confirming the book’s presence in the school library.

The Natrona County High School library bought the book in January, the statement says. The book wasn’t put in the library database or on the shelves, but a student had read the copy that was purchased by the library.

“We understand there is an increased stakeholder interest regarding the availability of books in public school libraries,” the statement said.

“We are committed to continuing to inform stakeholders of learning resources and materials available to students. We continue to welcome stakeholder input, voice, and perspectives as we work to create exceptional learning environments for all students.”