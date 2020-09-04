Coronavirus cases continue to rise at University of Wyoming

UW President Ed Seidel, in a Friday message to the UW community, said the resumption of the phased return will likely depend on whether students and employees follow guidelines over Labor Day weekend.

“Everything we have done has one goal, and that is to be able to safely provide an in-person campus experience for the UW community,” Seidel wrote. “For us to have a chance to come out of our pause next week, we simply cannot do things this weekend that would increase the potential for a further outbreak among our students, employees and the Laramie community.”

The university is one of many Wyoming educational institutions that are working to limit the virus’ spread as fall classes resume.

On Friday, the first case of COVID-19 was reported within the Natrona County School District community. A student at Journey Elementary tested positive for the virus. However, that student has not been at school yet this academic year.

The case was reported on Thursday. No additional details about the case were posted on the Natrona County School District’s website.

There were no additional cases added to the district’s total on Friday.