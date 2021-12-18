COVID-19 cases fall again in Natrona County schools

Cases numbers fell again in the Natrona County School District's final COVID-19 report before winter break.
The latest numbers show 15 student and six staff cases in the two weeks between Dec. 4 and Friday. That's down from 24 students and eight faculty during the prior reporting period.
The Natrona County School District publicly reports COVID numbers every two weeks.
The 38% decline among students and 25% decline among staff continues the trend of falling numbers within the school district. The fall semester began amid a statewide surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, a more contagious and serious strain of the coronavirus. After the first two weeks of school, the district reported 120 student and 26 staff cases.
But as cases fell in the community, they also dropped within local schools. A similar trend occurred for the number of students in quarantine.
During the first two weeks of school, 339 students and 31 staff were in quarantine due to an exposure to COVID-19. For the final two weeks of the semester, there were 56 students and three staff in quarantine. That equates to declines of 83% and 90% respectively.
In the most recent report, Centennial Middle School had the most student infections with three. Central services and extended campuses had the most among staff with four.
Natrona County schools, like the majority in the state, resumed fall classes this year without a mask requirement. Classes have been in-person since the fall of 2020.
The spring semester begins Jan. 3.
PHOTOS: Kids get vaccinated in Casper
Finn Tru, 6, is held by his dad Shane Tru while getting his Covid-19 vaccination. The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Nurses fill syringes with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations. The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Madeline Nelson, 11, covers her brother Jacob's, 6, eyes while he gets his vaccination. The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
John Hubbard, 10, gets his first vaccination in order to be able to travel to the Caribbean for vacation. The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
The Natrona County Health Department holds a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Finn True, 6, holds his dad Shane True's hand while getting his COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru clinic at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department administered 71 pediatric doses of the vaccine during the clinic.
Aislyn Bowden, 10, prepares to get her first vaccination at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Grant Degraw helps check in cars at The Natrona County Health Department's drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
The Natrona County Health Department holds a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
The Natrona County Health Department holds a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Finn Tru, 6, is held by his dad Shane Tru while getting his Covid-19 vaccination. The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Kate Nelson, 6, receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Ashley Green, a graduate nursing student at Casper College on Tuesday in Casper. Vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 began earlier this month.
The Natrona County Health Department offers lollipops to adults and children getting vaccinated at a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
The Natrona County Health Department held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
Jacob Nelson, 6, gets his vaccination at the Natrona County Health Department's drive-thru vaccination clinic for first-time shots and boosters at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on November 9, 2021. Children ages 5 to 11 up were eligible for on of the the first times to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
