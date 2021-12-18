COVID-19 cases fall again in Natrona County schools

Cases numbers fell again in the Natrona County School District's final COVID-19 report before winter break.

The latest numbers show 15 student and six staff cases in the two weeks between Dec. 4 and Friday. That's down from 24 students and eight faculty during the prior reporting period.

The Natrona County School District publicly reports COVID numbers every two weeks.

The 38% decline among students and 25% decline among staff continues the trend of falling numbers within the school district. The fall semester began amid a statewide surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, a more contagious and serious strain of the coronavirus. After the first two weeks of school, the district reported 120 student and 26 staff cases.

But as cases fell in the community, they also dropped within local schools. A similar trend occurred for the number of students in quarantine.

During the first two weeks of school, 339 students and 31 staff were in quarantine due to an exposure to COVID-19. For the final two weeks of the semester, there were 56 students and three staff in quarantine. That equates to declines of 83% and 90% respectively.

In the most recent report, Centennial Middle School had the most student infections with three. Central services and extended campuses had the most among staff with four.

Natrona County schools, like the majority in the state, resumed fall classes this year without a mask requirement. Classes have been in-person since the fall of 2020.

The spring semester begins Jan. 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.