COVID-19 cases plummet in Natrona County schools

The number of COVID-19 cases identified in Natrona County schools has plummeted, new figures show.

The Natrona County School District reports COVID numbers every two weeks. During the most recent period, which ended Friday, the district recorded 24 student and eight faculty cases -- the lowest amount since classes resumed this fall.

That's down from 85 cases, equating to a 63% decline, over the previous reporting period, district data shows.

The number of students in quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure also dropped significantly. In the most recent period, there were 106 -- a decline from 196 during the previous period. That equates to a 46% drop.

Staff quarantines fell slightly, from seven to six.

The falling numbers mirror a broader decline in cases in Wyoming that began toward the end of September and continued has continued this autumn. The state's 14-day average in lab confirmed cases hit nearly 400 on Sept. 22. On Thursday, it had fallen to 132, although that number had inched up slightly from a low of 87 on Nov. 27.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have also fallen considerably, from a high of 249 on Oct. 21 to 120 on Dec. 3. While that decrease is considerable, hospitalizations haven't reached the lows that were recorded prior to the surge that began in August.

In the most recent reporting period, Evansville and Paradise Valley elementary schools recorded the most students cases -- four each. The most staff cases were at the district's central services facility and extended campuses.

Natrona County schools, like the majority in the state, resumed fall classes this year without a mask requirement.

