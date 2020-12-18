COVID-19 cases, quarantines continue to fall in Natrona County schools

Natrona County schools continue to experience a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, data released Friday shows.

The Natrona County School District's weekly coronavirus update showed 14 positive cases over the past week. Eleven involved students. Another three were staff members of the district.

The same update showed that 78 students and eight staff members were quarantining due to a possible exposure to the virus.

Those numbers were in marked contrast to levels of cases and quarantines experienced this fall, when COVID-19 surged across Wyoming.

On Nov. 20, for example, 1,072 students and staff — accounting for roughly 7% of the district's population — were in quarantine. The district that week also reported 66 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

At a press conference around that time, Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings said the district was facing staffing challenges due to the virus. Compounding the challenge of teacher quarantines was a decline in the number of substitute teachers who were available.

More than half of substitute requests went unfilled in November, according to figures presented to the school board at the time.