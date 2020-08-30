Dean Morgan eighth-grader publishes first novel

What were you doing at 10? Watching cartoons? Riding bikes? Building Legos? Playing video games, maybe, depending on your age.
What about when you were 13? Going to the movies, now that PG-13 flicks are open to you? Thinking, with fear or excitement, about graduating middle school? Slow dancing at school functions?
Let's all acknowledge we weren't writing books or poetry.
At 10, Hunter McDaniel was. It all started after the Dean Morgan eighth-grader decided he wanted to write a song, "which is a form of poetry," he said. He won awards for it, too — in the Natrona County School District (he won again earlier this year) and across the state. He likes country — George Strait was his favorite back then. (It's strange to hear a 13-year-old say "back then.")
He started thinking longer — first with short stories and then a full-fledged novel. He figured that if he could write a poem about trees or a sunset, "I could write a book and explain a whole story's worth of sceneries and dialect and characters."
Earlier this year, 13 years old and influenced by country music and Wyoming's cowboy ethos, he published his first book: "Brooks' Battle," a 135-page Western that's maybe closer to a novella. It opens, of course, on a ranch in Wyoming.
"So it starts out when a group of these cruel, thieving murderers come into Wyoming to hide out after a bank robbery," Hunter said. "Buck, the main character, Buck Brooks — he lives on ranch. A young ranch hand is shot by the gang. Buck and his family and friends, they all go out for revenge. The more they get familiar with the gang, it’s not just revenge — it’s justice and stuff like that."
It opens straight into the action: Jess, the kid cowpoke who was wise beyond his 22 years, is shot in the shoulder. Brooks guns down one of the gang, and the hunt is on.
Hunter began working the book around Christmas, he said; he started with an outline and began fleshing out the characters. He was inspired by William W. Johnstone, a prolific Western writer who wrote hundreds of books (many of them published after he died in 2004).
This whole book-writing thing was easier than Hunter thought it would be. Like any savvy author, Hunter wrote what he knew: The story is set in Wyoming and based near Casper, near a little creek off of Hat Six Road. He'd already started lining up a publisher — filling out a survey with Xlibris, a company that helps authors self-publish.
He submitted his manuscript in April, and Xlibris began editing it. Xlibris describes itself as "a supported self-publishing company" that "assists authors turn their manuscript into a book and see them in print."
"Spelling errors, grammar, they gave suggestions, and then they sent my manuscript back to me," he said. "And I approved of the manuscript editing after a little bit. I had to pick a picture of the cover, I had to write an 'About the Author' and 'About the Book.' and then they put it all into the formatting."
The book was published in the late spring (Xlibris confirmed that they worked with Hunter on the printing). It's available now for purchase on Amazon or Google Books — $3.99 for a digital copy or $28.99 for a hardcover. He was the guest at a meet-the-author event at Wind City Books, which hung a poster of his book next to the cash register.
So what's next for Hunter? He turned 14 in July, and now he's working on a sequel to "Brooks' Battle," and he's working on poetry again too. He wants to be professional author, though he's not sure if he wants to pursue sonnets or sagas.
"I figured people would get involved with the characters, that they'd want to expand on just one plot, keep learning and experiencing the characters," he said.
The writing process is going to take longer this time, he said. It's summer now, and, well, he's still a kid.
