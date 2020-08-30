Dean Morgan eighth-grader publishes first novel

It opens straight into the action: Jess, the kid cowpoke who was wise beyond his 22 years, is shot in the shoulder. Brooks guns down one of the gang, and the hunt is on.

Hunter began working the book around Christmas, he said; he started with an outline and began fleshing out the characters. He was inspired by William W. Johnstone, a prolific Western writer who wrote hundreds of books (many of them published after he died in 2004).

This whole book-writing thing was easier than Hunter thought it would be. Like any savvy author, Hunter wrote what he knew: The story is set in Wyoming and based near Casper, near a little creek off of Hat Six Road. He'd already started lining up a publisher — filling out a survey with Xlibris, a company that helps authors self-publish.

He submitted his manuscript in April, and Xlibris began editing it. Xlibris describes itself as "a supported self-publishing company" that "assists authors turn their manuscript into a book and see them in print."

"Spelling errors, grammar, they gave suggestions, and then they sent my manuscript back to me," he said. "And I approved of the manuscript editing after a little bit. I had to pick a picture of the cover, I had to write an 'About the Author' and 'About the Book.' and then they put it all into the formatting."