Dean Morgan eighth-grader wins Natrona County spelling bee for second-straight year

Armed with a leather jacket and a confident smile, Emma Litke spelled her way to the top of Natrona County’s spelling bee for the second consecutive year.

The Dean Morgan eighth-grader quickly powered through the winning word — skedaddle — after several hours of competition Wednesday. Litke won last year (correctly spelling “contraband”) and will now advance to the state finals. She will be joined at that event by Natrona County’s other top-five finishers: Isaac Vreeman of Centennial; his brother, Titus Vreeman; Dean Morgan’s Tyler Mailloux; and Casper Classical Academy’s Kareya Regan.

Flanked by her beaming father, Litke said afterward that she was nervous during the competition. But she didn’t look it, confidently spelling “marooned,” “tarmac,” “corgi,” “ingredient” and “boycott” ahead of the championship round.

The eighth-grader said she did little preparation for the bee, only going over words with her teacher in recent days.

Not all of the students were as calm as Litke. It was a grueling day, beginning in the morning with writing and vocabulary multiple choice. The top 25 performers then advanced to the oral part of the competition, the traditional spelling bee event where a judge reads out a word and the student must spell it back.

