Degenfelder defeats Schroeder in GOP schools superintendent race

Former education department policy officer Megan Degenfelder defeated current Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder to take the GOP nomination for the state's top public school official.

She will go head-to-head with uncontested Democrat candidate Sergio Maldonado in the general election.

"I've been on the phone already this morning with my campaign manager working on how we reset and re-strategize," she said in a phone call Wednesday morning. "We won't take anything for granted because there is another election to be had in November, and I want to be accountable to voters and then make sure that we continue to carry that message across the state."

Degenfelder, currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas, garnered over four times as many campaign donors compared to Schroeder. More than $23,000 worth of those donations came from political action committees, primarily those involved with natural resources industries.

It was a close race; Degenfelder won 41% of the vote, while Schroeder captured 39% of the vote.

"Yesterday I was pretty calm, just knowing that that the end result will be what it will be and that we did everything that we could in this race," she said Wednesday morning.

"I think if I've learned anything in politics or elections. it's that you can never really predict how things are going to go, especially in a statewide campaign."

On Tuesday night, she leaned over a pair of laptops refreshing election results at a party with friends and family downtown.

"I'm gonna overthink it to death," Degenfelder said.

A group of about a dozen people — friends from grade school, family member — stayed at Degenfelder's election night party until "the bitter end" to see the results and learn that she had won the primary.

On the campaign trail with schools superintendent candidate Megan Degenfelder Here's a day on the campaign trail for Republican state superintendent of public instruction candidate Megan Degenfelder.

This year’s state superintendent race has garnered an unusual level of visibility, with former president Donald Trump backing the incumbent Schroeder, as well as big names like U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, who recently received the presidential medal of freedom, putting their support behind Degenfelder.

But, she said, it's still been a "cordial campaign."

"It's so humbling ... I just am so honored by the support I've received," she said Tuesday night.

Education-related topics have become much more politicized in recent years. During the primary race for the state superintendent position, a lot of discussion focused around fears of critical race theory, an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society, and “gender ideology.” These topics have weaseled their way into politics across the board; the Legislature considered just this past session a couple bills meant to stamp out critical race theory in education (even though it’s not currently taught in public schools) and another that would have barred transgender students from competing on female sports teams.

Schroeder has been enthusiastic in denouncing what he describes as “social engineering” and encouraging Wyomingites to “push back” against “unhealthy cultural current.” He issued several scathing statements denouncing a federal nondiscrimination policy update meant to give LGBTQ students an avenue to file complaints if they’re discriminated based on their sexual orientation or gender identity in a Food and Nutrition Service program. He’s described transgender identity as a ploy to gain “celebrity status.”

'The perfect storm:' The schools superintendent's push against culture and bid for election Brian Schroeder has in some ways upended the role of state superintendent, fighting polarizing battles and garnering support from politicians like former president Donald Trump.

Degenfelder’s handling of these talking points has been more tempered.

“I’m 100% against critical race theory,” Degenfelder said after a recent forum in Casper. “But I also realize there’s a lot of other issues that matter, and so we’re going to take care of that and we’re not gonna focus on issues that aren’t as prevalent in Wyoming.”

Degenfelder has said that she plans to “empower parents as the number one voice in their children’s education.” She also wants to focus on building partnerships between industry and education.

Schroeder has said that he wanted to preserve “the purpose of education,” which is “to learn to think," and prioritize the role of parents in education.

"I'm deeply appreciative of his service to the state," Degenfelder said of Schroeder. "Anyone who's willing to step up and serve our state in that capacity is to be commended."

Degenfelder still has a long campaign road in front of her until the general elections in November; she already had plans to visit the state fair in Douglas on Wednesday.

"My husband's like, 'One day off, no?' I was like, 'No, we gotta go.'"