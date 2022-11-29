Departing school board trustee slams incoming member who backed book removal

Some outgoing trustees on the Natrona County School Board took their last meeting on Monday to be frank about what has been on their mind, none more so than board member and retired English teacher Debbie McCullar.

After thanking her fellow board members, McCullar, who has served on the board for eight years but lost her reelection bid earlier this month, took the opportunity to address Mary Schmidt, a newly elected trustee who was sitting in the crowd.

Schmidt, a member of the local Moms for Liberty group, has been at the helm of a year-long effort to get two books deemed "pornographic" by some removed from the Kelly Walsh High School library. The school board ultimately voted to keep the books -- "Gender Queer,” a graphic novel about the author’s exploration of gender and sexuality, and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide for transgender individuals -- in the library, with the caveat that parents will be given an opt-in option to allow their kids to check the book out.

The controversy over the books have made Natrona County's once sleepy and quiet school board meetings well-attended affairs. Crowds have filled the meeting room, forcing some to wait in overflow spaces. Public comment often takes an hour or more. Police are now present at the meetings, and have had to intervene once when city council candidate Eric Paulson accused a teacher of being a pedophile after the teacher spoke against banning "Gender Queer."

"I think it's time that you get a taste of your own medicine," McCullar started.

She denounced Schmidt for using the claim that the two books are "pornographic." She chastised her for disparaging the school board with "threats, bullying, constant insults and sarcastic remarks." She criticized Schmidt for suggesting at one meeting, when many from the LGBTQ individuals and allies came to speak against banning the books, that public comment be postponed because of the death of a local teacher, Mauro Diaz. "Mauro was my friend, and I resent you using his death to try and manipulate the occasion," McCullar said.

"Through these non-issues, you've brought your politics to a non-partisan entity. You have divided people into an 'us versus them' mentality, and you aren't shy about posting your thoughts on social media."

Several people attending Monday's meeting decried a post on Schmidt's campaign Facebook page warning that the "battle is far from over," since the "other side" voted in Michael Stedillie -- a retired teacher who has advocated for keeping the controversial books -- as a school board member. "He is for the sexualization of children," the post reads. "He claims not to like it, but supports it because... representation and inclusion." (Stedillie and Schmidt sat next to each other at the meeting. They didn't talk about the Facebook post, according to Stedillie.)

"It seems that anyone who disagrees with you is a pedophile," McCullar said to Schmidt.

"I heartfully hope that you will take advantage of the wisdom and experience of the other members of this board. I hope that you will listen to learn. I hope that you will throw your agenda away and leave your religious and political biases at the door, because if you don't, you'll never get seven of these trustees to support any of your ideas."

People in the audience clapped loudly, some standing, following McCullar's scathing speech. The evening, capped with McCullar's ending words, was the flashpoint in a drawn-out dispute over the books. But with two Moms for Liberty members -- Schmidt and another, Jenifer Hopkins -- taking seats on the board next month, it could also be just the beginning of further controversy. Several people in the audience expressed their fears that this could be the case.

"This is a modern red scare, it's a rainbow scare," Zach Schneider, a Natrona County High School teacher who was on the committee that reviewed the books, said.

"We are being targeted. We're being targeted not just by radical people, we're being targeted by people who are about to be on this board."

After the meeting, Schmidt, who appeared somewhat taken aback by the event that had just unfolded, told the Star-Tribune that she wasn't really surprised by McCullar's speech.

"But that's OK, everyone's entitled to their opinions," she continued. "I don't hold any grudge."

The new school board trustees, which also includes former school board member Kevin Christopherson, will take their seats at the next school board meeting on Dec. 12. Trustees Kianna Smith, Dave Applegate, Clark Jensen and McCullar will no longer be on the board.