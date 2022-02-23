Education Committee advances education transparency bill

The Senate Education Committee advanced the Civics Transparency Act on Wednesday despite representatives of the two largest education-related institutions in the state speaking strongly against the bill.

Senate File 62 requires instructors in K-12 public schools to list their instructional materials in a publicly available database and emphasizes instruction of portions of the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions. The bill does not explicitly mention concerns regarding critical race theory, but some politicians have previously linked the bill to concerns about the instruction of this theory in classrooms, although it is not currently taught in Wyoming.

The main sponsor of the bill, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, said the measure is intended as a “tool to help keep parents engaged” and promote balanced instruction of controversial materials.

“If [instructors] are teaching material that is controversial, which I expect them to do between you and I, all it does is it gives you the chance to make sure that they’re [teaching] both sides of it,” he said.

Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson said the transparency concerns the bill seeks to rectify are already addressed in schools through communications and conferences with parents. Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen and Wyoming School Boards Association Executive Director Brian Farmer also mentioned the use of online learning management systems such as Canvas and Blackboards, where instructors upload materials that can be shared with students’ parents.

A mother from the Saddle Ridge district speaking in support of the bill, however, said that she has experienced inconsistency in teachers’ willingness to share information about instructional materials. She also mentioned that since the pandemic, it hasn’t been as easy, in her experience, for parents to access classrooms.

But Hutcherson said he was also concerned that having instructors list all the educational materials they use would put an undue burden on their time.

“I would spend more time trying to catalog everything that I teach in the classroom than I actually do teaching,” he said, estimating that the bill would require him to list about 60 to 100 titles per week in addition to the approximately 150 books he teaches annually.

“I actually think that this bill is inadvertently, hugely demoralizing and insulting to me as an educator,” he continued. “I have to be licensed and certified, and am, to teach in the state of Wyoming. I’m evaluated annually.”

He turned the situation on the legislators, asking them to consider the impact on their time and work if they were required to upload all the conversations and research that they conduct to make decisions.

Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming Executive Director Nathan Winters, speaking in favor of the bill, argued that materials published “in house” can be difficult for parents to access. He said implementation of the bill would usually be “as simple as a school staff copying and pasting the titles and links of every resource into a Google Doc.”

“Establishing syllabi on a website is not very difficult,” he said.

There were, however, concerns among committee members about the degree to which the bill would require instructors to list every resource they use, particularly in cases when teachers bring in material spontaneously.

The bill was amended to delay its implementation date to 2023 and to exclude the section requiring instruction and examination on specific portions of the U.S. and Wyoming constitution. It will now advance to its third reading in the Senate.

