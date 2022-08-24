Education department offering program meant to help with teacher 'morale and retention'

The Wyoming Department of Education is offering a new coaching program to school districts that’s meant to “improve teacher morale and retention.”

The program uses “instructional coaching” to highlight teachers’ strengths with the idea to help them expand on their successes. It pays both teachers and coaches who participate.

Wyoming has a big teacher shortage problem. According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, 12 school districts in Wyoming had a negative teacher count change in the 2019-2020 school year, meaning that they hired fewer teachers than the number who left the previous year. In the same year, 17 districts had a negative count change for full-time educators.

What’s more, a recent statewide survey by the Wyoming Education Association and the University of Wyoming found that 65% of teachers who responded would quit right now if they could, and 12% said they planned to quit at the end of the school year. Anxiety and depression, lack of professional support and too many student assessments correlated strongly with desire to quit, according to the report.

On top of all that, there aren’t enough new college graduates in Wyoming to fill the number of teacher departures each year.

There are several efforts around the state to address the problem. The Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board are launching a pilot teacher apprenticeship program in three school districts this fall with hopes that it will improve the situation. The agencies plan to do a statewide rollout of the program, which is meant to reduce barriers for people who want to become teachers, in fall 2023.

The University of Wyoming is also working on a couple projects to support teachers; the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps, which connects emerging teachers with mentors, launched in June. And the university got a grant in March to explore making a rural teacher corps in Wyoming.

The newest teacher retention program is funded by a federal grant led by the American Institutes for Research, a nonprofit research organization. It will pay teachers to attend a two-hour orientation this fall, after which the teachers will participate in several coaching sessions during the school year. The coaches will be school district staff or educators who have retired or temporarily left the classroom.

Those interested in the program can register for a Sept. 7 informational webinar at https://airtable.com/shrpr8wPdj3XqXxcW to learn more. The webinar will also be available as a recording. An online application at https://airtable.com/shrghdaebxzZzKQND to participate in the program is due by September 14.