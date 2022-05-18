Education representatives meeting with Gordon to plan teacher apprenticeship program

Representatives of several Wyoming education groups are meeting with Gov. Mark Gordon today to hash out a plan for creating a teacher apprenticeship program here.

The program is meant to boost Wyoming’s teacher workforce amid a shortage by making it easier for people who want to become teachers to get experience and certification.

The Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board and other representatives of the education community met last month with staff from the Tennessee Department of Education and started drafting a framework for the apprenticeship program.

Tennessee was the first state in the country to start a Teacher Occupation Apprenticeship program, which it developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor. Through the program, people can become teachers for free, and actually get paid to do so. It also provides hands-on experience and training so that participants already have work experience when they finish the program.

Tennessee released a guide earlier this month for other states to use to develop their own apprenticeship programs.

The teacher apprenticeship program in Wyoming will be based in part on Tennessee’s model. The people working on the apprenticeship program plan are keeping it under wraps for now, so it’s not clear how similar Wyoming’s program will be to the one in Tennessee.

There are a lot of barriers that could discourage people from entering or staying in the teaching profession. A National Education Association survey of 3,621 educators released in January, for example, reported that 67% of participants said burnout is a very serious issue. About 49% also said low pay is a very serious problem. According to the report, more than half of those surveyed said that they are likely to leave or retire from their education careers earlier than planned because of the pandemic.

Teacher satisfaction rates seem to have hit “an all-time low,” according to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher’s Survey. Only 12% of the survey participants said they were very satisfied with their job.

“It is unclear to what extent this “heaviness” is affecting Wyoming teachers, but we know the teacher shortage crisis is real,” Wyoming public schools Superintendent Brian Schroeder wrote in an update earlier this month.

Schroeder wrote in the update that development of the apprenticeship program is a top priority this year for Wyoming’s Department of Education.

There are also other efforts to boost the teacher workforce in Wyoming.

In March, University of Wyoming Associate Professor Kate Welsh got a grant from the Rural Schools Collaborative to develop a rural teacher corps in the state. Teton Science Schools Educator Development Senior Director Leslie Cook and UW graduate student Alex Martin are teaming up with Welsh to get the project going. The corps is meant to prepare teachers for living and teaching in rural places, with the goal of having participants commit long-term to rural teaching positions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.