Educators, officials work to keep Casper schools open amid staffing challenges

Educators and officials in Natrona County are working diligently to keep public schools open amid the COVID-19 surge, which has left increasing numbers of students and staff in quarantine, Superintendent Mike Jennings said Thursday.

Nearly 100 students in the district were on a remote learning plan and a "large number" of students and staff were quarantining, Jennings said.

The number of substitutes available to the district has declined, but teachers and other staff are picking up additional duties and classes to help, he explained during a virtual press conference to announce the county's mask order.

"I don't want to see — we don't want to see schools closed because that will have a dramatic impact on the ability of our community to function," he said.

Jennings said he didn't know exactly how many staff were in quarantine right now due to potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. More information would be released at a school board meeting set for Monday, he said.

But Jennings did acknowledge staffing has been a challenge as infections rise.