Eight new coronavirus cases reported within the Natrona County School District

Seven Natrona County School District students and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus this week, the district confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The eight confirmed cases are the most identified in a single day by the district since it returned to school more than three weeks ago. Two Kelly Walsh and two Natrona County High students tested positive, as did a student at both Crest Hill and Summit elementary schools. A transportation staffer contracted the virus, as did a virtual school student.

The previous single-day high was three, hit three times since early September. In the past week, the district had previously confirmed three KW students infected; one students from each Park Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High; one Crest Hill staffer; and a Natrona County High staff member.

A total of 26 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened, according to the district's database.

That includes seven Natrona County High students and one staff member, as well as five Kelly Walsh students. Those two schools are the district's largest.