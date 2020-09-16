Eighteen Casper College athletes test positive for coronavirus, two teams quarantined

Eighteen student-athletes at Casper College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday, days after officials placed two teams in quarantine.

Three people associated with those two teams, which were not identified, tested positive last week; data posted to Casper College's website on Sept. 11 indicated that four students overall tested positive last week.

The school, which declined to comment further, said athletes for both teams were quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," though not all athletes were believed to have come into contact with the positive cases. In recent days, subsequent mass testing identified 15 students in quarantine tested positive.

CC spokesman Chris Lorenzen said he didn't know if all 18 were on one of the teams or spanned both. The students that tested positive are still in quarantine, according to the press release announcing the cases. He said students were quarantining on campus and off of it, as appropriate.

Masks are required on Casper College's campus and in classrooms.