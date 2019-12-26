You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Evansville Elementary earns state, national honors
View Comments

Evansville Elementary earns state, national honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Evansville Elementary

Ashln Buxton, center, and Jayden Diekemper look over notes during a 2016 exercise about averages in Kendra Brush’s fifth-grade class at Evansville Elementary School. The school earned state and national recognition this month.

 File, Star-Tribune

Evansville Elementary earned state and national recognition earlier this month for its literacy success and growth in closing its achievement gap.

The Natrona County School District announced Dec. 9 that Evansville had been recognized as a distinguished school by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, a nationwide education group. Schools could be recognized for three different categories: exceptional student performance and growth; consistently closing the achievement gap between multiple student groups; and excellence in serving special populations of students. 

Evansville earned its honor for closing the achievement gap. A handful of other Wyoming elementary schools were also recognized, including schools in Sheridan, Afton, Lander, Douglas and Grey Bull. 

In a statement, the district congratulated Evansville on the "celebrated accomplishment and your dedication to empowering students to succeed by excelling in attendance, achievement and citizenship."

A few days after the national recognition was unveiled, the University of Wyoming announced that it was awarding the 2019 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award to the Evansville school. The honor came with a plaque and a $4,000 check.

"The school was named the recipient of the award after repeatedly achieving 'excelling schools' status within the Natrona County School District -- and being named a National Distinguished Title 1 School," the university said in a press release announcing the award. "This improvement is in stark contrast to 2016-17 data that showed the school needed to improve its language arts/reading instruction." 

According to the release, Evansville began working with UW's Literacy Research Center and Clinic after the 2016-17 testing results. Evansville was given the top rating by the state Department of Education for several years up until earlier this year. 

Lander Valley High School in Fremont County won honorable mention for the UW award.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News