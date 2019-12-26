Evansville Elementary earns state, national honors

Evansville Elementary earned state and national recognition earlier this month for its literacy success and growth in closing its achievement gap.

The Natrona County School District announced Dec. 9 that Evansville had been recognized as a distinguished school by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, a nationwide education group. Schools could be recognized for three different categories: exceptional student performance and growth; consistently closing the achievement gap between multiple student groups; and excellence in serving special populations of students.

Evansville earned its honor for closing the achievement gap. A handful of other Wyoming elementary schools were also recognized, including schools in Sheridan, Afton, Lander, Douglas and Grey Bull.

In a statement, the district congratulated Evansville on the "celebrated accomplishment and your dedication to empowering students to succeed by excelling in attendance, achievement and citizenship."

A few days after the national recognition was unveiled, the University of Wyoming announced that it was awarding the 2019 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award to the Evansville school. The honor came with a plaque and a $4,000 check.