Evansville Elementary School teacher named Wyoming teacher of the year

A fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Evansville Elementary School has been named the 2021 Wyoming teacher of the year.
Alexis Barney received the honor Tuesday during the Wyoming Education Summit.
Barney is Evansville's English language arts goal team leader and serves on the leadership team, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education. Her teaching philosophy involves empowering students to be kind and courageous life-long learners who are inquisitive and excited about the world around them, she said.
“Our attitude is going to be infectious.” Barney said in a statement. “I want to empower people to see things in a different light, helping them to find resources, and really turn those ‘can’ts’ into ‘cans.’ ”
Barney was raised in Saratoga. She graduated from the University of Wyoming-Casper and earned a master's degree in 2016 at Capella University.
In a statement, Evansville Principal Wayne Tuttle described her as one of the finest educators he has worked with during his three-decade career.
“Students thrive in Alexis’ class because of her high expectations, innovative engagement strategies, and relevant learning," Tuttle said in a statement. "When a principal looks for an educator to be an anchor of their school for decades to come, they are searching for someone of Alexis’ quality.”
As the state's teacher of the year, Barney will act as a liaison among the teaching community, the Wyoming Legislature, the education department and school district, according to the press release.
“I find that her passion and charisma are contagious - and I'm excited for her to share that with others over the next year," said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow in a statement. "Alexis has the heart, mindset, and drive of an excellent teacher. In this role, she will continue to inspire many as she learns to advocate for excellent teaching and learning.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!