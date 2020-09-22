Evansville Elementary School teacher named Wyoming teacher of the year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Evansville Elementary School has been named the 2021 Wyoming teacher of the year.

Alexis Barney received the honor Tuesday during the Wyoming Education Summit.

Barney is Evansville's English language arts goal team leader and serves on the leadership team, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education. Her teaching philosophy involves empowering students to be kind and courageous life-long learners who are inquisitive and excited about the world around them, she said.

“Our attitude is going to be infectious.” Barney said in a statement. “I want to empower people to see things in a different light, helping them to find resources, and really turn those ‘can’ts’ into ‘cans.’ ”

Barney was raised in Saratoga. She graduated from the University of Wyoming-Casper and earned a master's degree in 2016 at Capella University.

In a statement, Evansville Principal Wayne Tuttle described her as one of the finest educators he has worked with during his three-decade career.