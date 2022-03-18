Expert says reading intervention needs to also happen with teacher training

Almost half of Wyoming third graders tested below proficient in English and language arts last school year.

A 2020 report to the Legislature declared those levels to be inadequate “for graduates to access jobs in the higher skill, higher wage economy Wyoming is trying to build.”

A bill signed into law last week seeks to improve that. But one expert says change also needs to happen in teacher training.

Learning how to read is critical in early grades. Higher grades assume proficiency in the skill.

The K-3 reading intervention bill addresses teacher training to some extent; it requires kindergarten through third grade teachers to undergo professional development around reading interventions and instruction.

But that intervention needs to happen sooner, said Heather Fleming, co-founder of the reading advocacy organization WY Lit.

She said education programs need to equip teachers with skills to assess the quality of curricula and evidence-based methods to approach reading instruction.

“The whole point of the bill really should be interpreted as preventative,” she said. “Earlier intervention with actual teachers and how they are trained to teach students how to read is important for that.”

Fleming has presented several times for Wyoming legislators on the topic of reading. She has a master’s degree in reading science and is completing a doctorate in the subject at Mount St. Joseph University. Her organization WY Lit, which she founded along with reading interventionist-dyslexia tutor Kari Roden, focuses on reducing illiteracy in Wyoming.

When it comes to curricula, Fleming said one point of concern for her pertains to differences in reading outcomes when children are taught with a whole language approach versus a phonic method of instruction.

A whole language approach to reading instruction emphasizes learning words through context clues and reading for meaning. The method is based on the belief that learning to read is natural and that kids will eventually pick up the skill through exposure to complex texts, according to Fleming. This approach became popular in the 1980s.

It competes with the phonics method of instruction, a step-by-step approach that teaches kids to read by breaking words down into letters associated with sounds.

There is a debate over which of these methods is more effective. Some call that debate the “Reading Wars.”

Fleming said the debate, for her, isn’t necessarily about pitting one method against the other; there is a place for learning from authentic texts and a place for learning how to read incrementally through a breakdown of words.

But introducing complex texts too soon with the assumption that kids will naturally learn to read can be disadvantageous for some students, Fleming said.

“Whole language as an instructional method is based on the belief that learning to read is as natural as speaking, that through exposure to text, kids will naturally pick it up,” she said. “But we know through cognitive neuroscience that this is not how the brain works.”

She said, however, that reading complex texts out loud to a child, rather than having them read those texts early on, can help them build an understanding of context and vocabulary.

It isn’t clear how much the whole language approach is still used in Wyoming. Fleming said it’s still prevalent in many districts, although some teachers are implementing different approaches to reading instruction.

Reading will continue to be a topic during the interim session. Legislators will have to wade through the research on these different teaching methods and others. They will also look at other factors, like class size and socioeconomic challenges, that might contribute to low reading performance.

“We’ve heard from some of the advocates, but we’re not convinced yet that we have the understanding we need to make the major changes that we need,” Senate Education Committee Chairman Charles Scott, R-Casper, said.

“We’re trying to pay attention to the research on the basics and see how we can translate that into success in the classroom. That’s what we’re going to be looking at in preparation for the next legislative session. This year’s bill is just a start.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.