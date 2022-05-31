Experts and lawmakers hash out ways to fix educator recruitment, retention

A National Education Association survey of educators from February showed that 55% of participants were thinking of leaving their profession earlier than planned. That increased from 37% in August. Wyoming, like many other states across the nation, has also struggled to recruit educators compared to prior years.

The number of University of Wyoming students who decide to get a teaching degree has steadily gone down since 2012, Legislative Consultant Dr. Christiana Stoddard said at Tuesday’s Joint Education Committee meeting. That decrease is reflective of national trends.

The number of out-of-state recruits has also gone down, Stoddard said. Right now, about half of new hires in education are from outside of Wyoming. That’s down from a high of about 67%. At the same time, educator vacancies remain persistent; there were 321 vacancies across the state as of May 9, according to Scott Thomas, UW College of Education Dean. The teacher labor market will likely stay the same at about 7,400 positions over the next decade, he said.

Teaching salaries in Wyoming could deter potential recruits; actual salaries have stayed pretty flat over the past 10 years, increasing from $59,268 in 2012 to just $60,650 in 2020. These salaries have been below the national average since 2016. They’re still above most neighboring states, although wages in Utah and Nebraska have surpassed those in Wyoming in recent years.

The Wyoming Legislature can use cost adjustments to change how much money school districts get based on the price of paying for resources, like teachers and class materials, Legislative Consultant Dr. Lori Taylor said.

Wyoming uses two cost adjustments: the external cost adjustment and the regional cost adjustments.

External cost adjustments change funding when the price of paying for professional and nonprofessional staff, utilities and other non-staff resources changes. These adjustments are meant to ensure that school districts can keep buying the same amount of resources even if the prices of those resources go up.

Regional cost adjustments increase when the cost of living and wage indexes increase. These adjustments only change staff salaries. In Teton County, for example, starting salaries are about 32% above the state average because of high living costs there, according to Taylor.

Taylor said that in some ways, these cost adjustments don’t always change funding amounts to reflect actual need; some of the price indexes the adjustments are based on are outdated, and the practice of rounding district funding up to match state averages gives districts access to unequal resources.

One of the goals of these funding changes is to maintain a quality pool of staff. But the connection between salary and quality teachers isn’t clear-cut. And Wyoming doesn’t have a great system for tracking teacher quality, according to Stoddard.

Quality teachers means better student outcomes. But teachers who are more prepared to do their jobs also fare better in terms of their longevity in the profession.

"We know from decades of research that well-prepared teachers are far more likely to stay in the profession than less well-prepared teachers and well-prepared and well-supported teachers tend to even be even more committed to the professionals, all [other] things being equal,” Thomas said.

There are some new initiatives in Wyoming to grow and support teachers and make it easier for people to enter the teaching profession; the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps, competency-based education and the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Corps, for example.

UW launched the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps this spring. The corps provides an 18-month networking and support program for pre-service and emerging teachers. The first cohort of 22 students come from all over the state.

Competency-based education makes it easier for students to get credit for their skills without having to sit through semester-based courses. This kind of education assesses and awards credit to students for skills that they already have. Students follow a customized educational plan based on those assessments.

The Wyoming Department of Education is hoping to pilot the first Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship programs in some school districts this fall, according to an update from Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. They will be based in part on the apprenticeship program model in Tennessee.

Teacher apprenticeship programs in Tennessee pay students to participate in a three-year hands-on teacher certification program. These programs are meant to get rid of education cost barriers for potential teachers and also expose them to real-life teaching experience before they’re in the workforce.

These initiatives are new, so there isn’t any data on their outcomes yet. It’s not certain at this point how successful they will be in solving Wyoming’s teacher shortage problems.

